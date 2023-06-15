Love Island viewers call out Mehdi for ‘nasty’ Whitney argument

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Love Island viewers are calling out Mehdi after he picked a fight with Whitney.

In the latest instalment of the ITV2 reality series, Mehdi Edno and Whitney Adebayo, who are coupled up together, had their first fight.

The argument started after Jess Harding got upset, and Mehdi questioned Whitney’s involvement in the matter. The model and communications manager told Whitney: “I don’t want my girl to be in unnecessary drama.”

He then said she was the “cause” of drama in the villa, and added: “If this is what you are, I don’t want it.”

Whitney, who has fast become a fan favourite since the series began earlier this month, was supported by viewers on social media.

”Who does Mehdi think he’s talking to like that,” one viewer wrote, with another adding: “I refuse to believe that Whitney and Mehdi got into an argument.”

“Mehdi and Whitney now??” an additional fan stated, addressing the fact that this year has had more rows than ever before. “Nobody is safe this season.”

Others called Mehdi “nasty” for picking a fight with Whitney for seemingly no reason, and criticised his need to do so in front of others as opposed to in private.

Trouble in paradise for Whitney and Mehdi on ‘Love Island’? (ITV/Shutterstock)

Love Island continues nightly on iTV2 at 9pm.