Who left Love Island tonight?

Love Island’s first contestant has been evicted from the villa.

Shannon became the first islander to be dumped from the series in tonight’s episode (20 June).

Her exit from the ITV series came after late entry Chloe Burrows entered the villa in yesterday’s episode (29 June) and went on a date with all five male contestants, including Hugo, Jake, Brad, Toby and Aaron.

Tonight’s dramatic re-coupling saw Chloe choose Aaron, leaving his former partner Shannon without anyone to couple up with and therefore booted from the villa.

Shannon is the earliest contestant to ever be sent home from the show, leaving after only 48 hours in the villa.

Contestants are typically dumped from the island around day five or six.

Speaking about her choice to couple up with Aaron, Chloe said: “When I first saw him, I thought he was absolutely gorgeous. Even though we haven’t really spent any time together at all, the time that we did spend was just so fab.

“The most important thing is you made me feel really comfortable which was my number one thing coming in.”

She added that Aaron is “absolutely gorgeous”.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVHub.