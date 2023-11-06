Strictly star eliminated after ‘difficult’ dance off with surprise celebrity

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The latest celebrity to be eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing has been revealed following a surprise dance off.

Sunday night’s results show (5 November) saw the sixth contestant sent home from the BBC competition following the previous evening’s episode, which saw the judges dole out harsher scores as the series reached its midway mark.

It was Waterloo Road and former Emmerdale star Adam Thomas, 35, and his professional partner Luba Mushtuk who left the series after a surprise dance off with the 2023 series’s third highest-marked celebrity to date, presenter Angela Rippon.

All four judges opted to save 79-year-old Rippon, the show’s oldest ever contestant, with Anton Du Beke calling the head-to-head “the closest dance off we’ve had in the series so far”.

Du Beke said he’s found his previous choices “easy so far”, adding:

“This has been the most difficult. Obviously very different styles of dance, but danced them very well, but with the content and clarity of the technique I’m going to have to save Angela and Kai.”

Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse agreed with Du Beke, calling the decision “tough”.

Speaking about his exit, Thomas praised his “seven incredible weeks” on the show, saying: “What a journey it’s been. I honestly thought I was leaving in week two and the fact that I’ve got this far I’m so proud of myself.

“I’ve had an amazing time from start to finish. I came here to learn how to dance and I’ve learned so much more about myself. The confidence and self-belief I now have in myself, it’s out of this world I have to thank all these guys up here. What a bunch to be on this journey with. I’m just very, very lucky!”

He continued: I know my kids are at home now probably crying, it’s OK – Daddy’s IJ! I just wanted to teach my kids that it’s not just about winning or losing, it’s about taking part and doing your best.”

Adam Thomas and Luba Mushtuk were eliminated from ‘Strictly’ (BBC)

Thomas rhanked his professional partner, adding: “I just want to say thank you to this one and I’m sorry, I wanted to get us to Blackpool!”

Mushtuck told him not apologise, replying: :Don’t be sorry, you are incredible. I had the best season. Just to get to know you, your family and kids – it’s been much more than just a dance show. You’re the winner of my heart forever and it’s better than a trophy.”

Strictly returns to BBC One on 11 November at 6.05pm.