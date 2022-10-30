Jump to content

Strictly Come Dancing: James Bye becomes fifth celebrity to be eliminated

James Bye and Fleur East faced off in the dance-off

Louis Chilton
Sunday 30 October 2022 20:00
'It's still not really sunk in': Eastenders actor James Bye on joining Strictly Come Dancing

James Bye has become the fifth celebrity to leave the ongoing 20th series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The EastEnders star was eliminated on Sunday 30 October along with partner Amy Dowden, after facing off against Fleur East and Vito Coppola in the dance-off.

For Halloween Week, Bye and Dowden performed the Charleston to “Bumble Bee” by LaVern Baker, but the judges ultimately ruled in favour of East.

All four judges voted in favour of East, with Craig Revel Horwood saying: “Well, it’s my responsibility to save the better dancer and the better dancer tonight for me was Fleur and Vito.”

“For me, there were different levels of dancing on the dance floor, and I have decided to save Fleur and Vito,” ruled Motsi Mabuse.

Confirming the verdict, Anton Du Beke said: “I thought both couples danced better on Saturday night. They didn’t reproduce their best performance, but it doesn’t have to be the best performance, it has to be better and I thought their performance was just good enough. Fleur and Vito.”

The Halloween episode saw contestants perform spooky dance numbers in outlandish Halloween outfits – but it was the judges’ get-ups that ended up stealing the show.

Speaking after his departure from the show, Bye remarked: “I’ve said this from the very beginning, all I can do is go out there and do my very best. I am dancing against Fleur East, I went and did my best but she is phenomenal.

“I’ve had the best time on this show and I have a friend for life [in Amy], all I can do is thank the family, and I have a new family now. It’s a competition but you don’t feel like that backstage, you honestly feel like everyone has each other’s backs and everyone is just willing everyone to do their best!”

Strictly continues next Saturday on BBC One.

