Tony Adams has become the seventh contestant to leave Strictly Come Dancing after making the decision to quit the show.

As a result, the dance off did not go ahead and Tyler West has gone through to the next stage, which will be filmed in Blackpool next Saturday (19 November).

Strictly host Tess Daly explained: “Due to an injury sustained on Saturday night [12 November], Tony is unable to take part in the dance off and has decided to withdraw from the competition.”

Adams’s last dance with professional partner Katya Jones was the Jive, with a routine that included a series of very entertaining roly-polies, which sent the crowd went absolutely wild. The performance earned the pair 24 points.

Head judge Shirley Ballas said: “Tony, from the very first moment you stepped foot on the floor with your tango, to the last moment and the last kick, you have given us 100 per cent of your heart.

“You have grown week after week after week, you have become one of the nation’s favourite entertainers.

“On behalf of the judges, we’ve enjoyed watching every second, you are truly what this show is all about, and we can only wish you the very best as you move forward. Please carry on dancing, carry on entertaining people, because you are a star. Well done.”

When asked by Daly about his time on the show, Arsenal legend Adams said: “It’s been emotional guys, I cried for the first month. I came in here with one message, if you’ve got an issue with mental health then please don’t suffer in silence and reach out for help.

”Little did I know that I was going to learn a lot about myself in the process. I thought this ‘journey’ rubbish was nonsense, but my god the rollercoaster of emotion.

“I’ve got to be honest, it’s tough, physically it’s really tough out there, but dancing is really fantastic for you. Go out there and enjoy it and pick up new skills and explore. I suppose I had better mention this one [Katya] hadn’t I, she is an exceptional human being, she really is.”

Tony Adams and Katya Jones on ‘Strictly’ (BBC)

Jones said: “I loved us, I loved that we didn’t care what people thought, we did every single dance our way! You have come here with a message, you led by example, and put yourself out there, and showed everyone you can do anything. And everyone deserves love and to be loved! I love you.”

The remaining eight couples will take to the dancefloor next when Strictly Come Dancing returns to the Blackpool Tower on Saturday 19 November at 7.45pm.