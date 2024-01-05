Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Whoopi Goldberg has shut down “conspiracy theories” that she appears on Jeffrey Epstein’s list, branding them “insane”.

On Thursday (4 January), legal documents were released linked to paedophile Epstein following a judge’s order in December.

A number of high-profile figures from the entertainment industry were named on the list, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Cameron Diaz and Cate Blanchett. But while the list included the names of victims, friends and associates of Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, many on the list share no direct link to the sex offender, with all three denying any personal involvement with Epstein.

Appearing on panel discussion show The View on Thursday (4 January) to discuss the documents being released, Sister Act star Goldberg shared that her name had been included in images made to look like the court documents circulating online.

Addressing the “conspiracy theory folks”, the actor said: “I have to explain, because there was a fake list, and I’m on it.”

The audience laughed, while Goldberg’s fellow panellist Sunny Hostin jokingly asked her: “So you were on the island?’

“Apparently, I don’t know, they said I was on an island,” Goldberg responded. “And I’m like, ‘I don’t go anywhere.’”

Goldberg said the fake documents were ‘insane' (ABC)

She then clarified: “So I’m just going to say – and there’s just been a lot of stuff recently, I don’t know what I’ve done to anybody – but apparently there are a lot of the sites that are satire sites. But people don’t realise that they can be harmful.”

After shutting down several rumours about herself, including that she “got into a fight with Oprah backstage at The View”, Goldberg branded gossip culture “insane”, prompting a discussion with her fellow panellists.

At the end, she then brought the conversation “back to me”, saying: “Don’t believe [anything’ unless I tell you about me. You’ll know if I am doing something. I’ll let you know, I have nothing to hide. I don’t care what people think. If I like doing it, I’m gonna let you know.

“And you know I don’t go anywhere unless I tell you I went somewhere. OK? We good?”

A judge ordered for the documents relating to Epstein (pictured) to be released last month (REUTERS)

One celebrity also unimpressed to hear their name mentioned in reference to Epstein’s list was Jimmy Kimmel, who threatened to sue NFL star Aaron Rodgers after he implied the late-night host could be named.

Kimmel “denied any contact whatsoever” with the disgraced financier in a statement posted on Twitter/X while condemning Rodgers’s “reckless words” made during a recent radio interview.

“Dear Aasshole: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any ‘list’ other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality,” Kimmel tweeted.

“Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court.”

Rodgers is yet to respond to Kimmel’s comment.