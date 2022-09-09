Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Whoopi Goldberg sparks confusion as she tries to end The View 20 minutes early

‘We’re not done yet!’ co-host Joy Behar told Goldberg amid the interruption

Maanya Sachdeva
Friday 09 September 2022 09:26
Comments
Whoopi Goldberg goes on rant against Trump and Republicans

Whoopi Goldberg sparked confusion, followed by laughter, on Thursday’s (8 September) episode of The View after she tried to end the show 20 minutes early.

During the episode on Thursday, Goldberg, 66, thanked the audience for tuning into The View and tried to lead into the show’s closing – with 20 minutes still to go – when she was seemingly cut off.

“No? No?” Goldberg asked the show’s producers, as her co-host Joy Behar reminded her “We’re not done yet!”

“Look what it says,” Behar said, pointing to the teleprompter, as Sara Haines laughed into her hands.

Meanwhile, Sunny Hostin declared “We’re back in the groove!”, as the show returned to screens for its 26th season on Tuesday (6 September).

Recommended

Before heading into a break, Goldberg then replied: “All right! Whatever! We’ll be back!”

During the season premiere on Tuesday, the long-time host hit out at racist critics who she says have “slammed” House of the Dragon and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power for their “woke” casting.

Recommended

She took a moment to point out that despite both shows being “massive hits”, they “don’t exist in the real world”.

“And there are critics who are saying, ‘They were too woke by adding diverse characters,’” Goldberg explained. “Are you telling me Black people can’t be fake people too?”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in