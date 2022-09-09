Whoopi Goldberg sparks confusion as she tries to end The View 20 minutes early

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Whoopi Goldberg sparked confusion, followed by laughter, on Thursday’s (8 September) episode of The View after she tried to end the show 20 minutes early.

During the episode on Thursday, Goldberg, 66, thanked the audience for tuning into The View and tried to lead into the show’s closing – with 20 minutes still to go – when she was seemingly cut off.

“No? No?” Goldberg asked the show’s producers, as her co-host Joy Behar reminded her “We’re not done yet!”

“Look what it says,” Behar said, pointing to the teleprompter, as Sara Haines laughed into her hands.

Meanwhile, Sunny Hostin declared “We’re back in the groove!”, as the show returned to screens for its 26th season on Tuesday (6 September).

Before heading into a break, Goldberg then replied: “All right! Whatever! We’ll be back!”

During the season premiere on Tuesday, the long-time host hit out at racist critics who she says have “slammed” House of the Dragon and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power for their “woke” casting.

She took a moment to point out that despite both shows being “massive hits”, they “don’t exist in the real world”.

“And there are critics who are saying, ‘They were too woke by adding diverse characters,’” Goldberg explained. “Are you telling me Black people can’t be fake people too?”