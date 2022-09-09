Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Queen Elizabeth II has died, aged 96.

Her Majesty will now lie in state until her funeral, before being buried alongside her parents and her husband, Prince Philip, in Windsor.

A carefully choreographed schedule is already in place for Charles’s accession to the throne and the Queen’s funeral.

When is the Queen’s funeral?

Plans have yet to be publicly confirmed by Buckingham Palace, but the monarch’s funeral is generally held 10 days after their death.

However, the announcement of Elizbeth II’s death came late in the day - at 6.31pm on Thursday September 8 - meaning plans have been shifted a day to allow the complex arrangements to be put in place.

This means her funeral is likely to to take place on Monday, 19 September.

Where will the funeral be held?

Unlike Prince Philip’s funeral, which took place at Windsor Castle, the Queen’s funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey and there will be a national two-minute silence held at midday.

Processions are expected to take place in both London and Windsor, with a committal service taking place at St George’s Chapel.

Will the funeral be televised?

Yes, the Queen’s funeral is expected to be televised and further details on this are expected to be announced shortly.

The same day as the funeral, the Queen's coffin will be taken to St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for a televised committal service.

What royal traditions can we expect at the funeral?

While Prince Philip’s funeral was a pared-back affair — at his request — the Queen is expected to receive a full state funeral.

The state funeral of a monarch can include a gun carriage, which is used to transport the coffin between locations.

A strict all-black dress code is also introduced for members of the royal family, with mourning bands also worn.

Just nine state funerals have taken place in the UK since 1901, the Queen’s will mark the tenth. Before Queen Elizabeth II, the last state funeral in Britain was held for Winston Churchill in 1965.

Prince Philip was offered a state funeral before his death but turned it down. Instead, he was given a royal ceremonial funeral, the same given to Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother.

Who will attend the funeral?

All royal family members will likely attend the Queen’s funeral, including her children, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, along with their partners and children, including William and Harry.

Heads of state, prime ministers and presidents, European royals and key figures from public life will be invited to gather in the abbey, which can hold a congregation of 2,000. Liz Truss, the prime minister, will likely be among those in attendance.

Later in the evening, there will be a private interment service with senior members of the royal family.

Where will the Queen be buried?

The Queen will be buried at the King George VI Memorial Chapel in Windsor, alongside her mother and father and the ashes of her sister, Princess Margaret. Prince Philip’s coffin will be moved here to join his wife.