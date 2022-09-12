Jump to content
‘Can I hug you?’: Video captures moment Meghan hugged mourner at Queen tributes

‘She is such a beautiful woman inside and out,’ says fan of the duchess

Olivia Petter
Monday 12 September 2022 08:52
Comments
Harry and Meghan speak to public outside Windsor Castle

A video of the Duchess of Sussex hugging a young girl in Windsor has been shared on TikTok.

Meghan Markle joined the Duke of Sussex, along with Kate, Princess of Wales and William, Prince of Wales, to greet mourners on Saturday (10 September).

As the couples walked towards the crowds, Meghan went over to a section and approached a teenager, who put her hand over her mouth in shock.

In a video of the exchange captured by a TikTok user @IzzyChar97, fans can see Harry and Meghan both speaking to people in the crowd.

“Oh my god, hi!” says the teenager that Meghan approaches.

The Duchess proceeds to ask for the girl’s name. “Amelka,” she replies.

“Ah beautiful,” says the Duchess. “Thank you for being here, it means so much to the family. We appreciate it.”

“Thank you,” replies Amelka. Meghan then proceeds to ask how long she has been waiting.

“Like two hours,” says Amelka. “Oh goodness, replies Meghan. Well, I hope you’ll be able to get back home soon. I appreciate you being here.”

The girl asks if she can hug Meghan, to which the Duchess responds “of course” before leaning in for a hug.

The caption over the video reads: Harry and Meghan both absolutely lovely! Here is the hug that everyone is talking about.

“It was so beautiful to witness and she is such a beautiful woman inside and out. We love you Meghan.”

In an interview with CNN, Amelka explained that she had wanted to hug Meghan to show that she was still liked by British people.

”We were just waiting for her to come and she came near me and asked my name and how my day was, how long I was waiting,” she recalled.

“And I asked her if I could have a hug, and she hugged me back. It was quite an amazing moment. I’m still shaking now.”

Follow the latest updates as King Charles III is officially declared monarch

