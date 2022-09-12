Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kate Middleton has revealed what her youngest son Prince Louis said to her after his great grandmother, the Queen, died last week.

Queen Elizabeth II died on 8 September, aged 96.

Speaking to crowds in Windsor on Saturday (10 September), an onlooker captured the video of the Princess of Wales speaking about her four-year-old son.

In the video, Kate says: “My little Louis, this is so sweet, he said ‘Mummy don’t worry, she’s now with great grandpa’.”

Prince Philip died in April last year, just two months before what would have been his 100th birthday.

Kate and William, Prince of Wales, were seen greeting crowds on Saturday alongside the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were already in the UK last week as they had a slew of charity events to attend.

Other members of the royal family also met mourners and saw the tributes left for the Queen outside of Balmoral on Saturday.

Anne, the Princess Royal, her children Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips, Prince Andrew, his daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex and her daughter, Lady Louise Windsor were among members of the royal family to see the tributes at Balmoral.

On Sunday, Princess Anne and her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, accompanied the Queen’s coffin on the six-hour journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh.

The coffin will lie in state at Holyroodhouse on Monday (12 September), and will be moved to London to lie in state at Westminster Hall from Wednesday until Monday (19 September), which will be the date of the Queen’s funeral.

Over the weekend the government announced that the day of the Queen’s funeral would be a bank holiday as it will mark a National Day of Mourning.

