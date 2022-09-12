Meghan and Harry could ‘fly Archie and Lilibet to the UK’ for Queen’s funeral

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are considering flying over their children for the Queen’s funeral, reports suggest.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were already in the UK last week attending several charity events when the Queen’s death was announced on Thursday.

Before Her Majesty’s death was confirmed, Harry had raced up to Balmoral from Windsor to be with his family.

On Saturday (10 September) it was announced that the Queen’s funeral would be held on Monday 19 September, which will also be a national bank holiday.

The duke and duchess are now expected to be in the UK until the Queen’s funeral, and the Telegraph reports that they are considering flying over their children, Archie and Lilibet.

Archie, three, and Lilibet, one, have reportedly been staying with Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland while Meghan and Harry have been in the UK.

The Independent has contacted the Sussexes’ representatives for comment.

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

On Saturday (10 September) Prince Harry and Meghan joined Kate, Princess of Wales and William, Prince of Wales, to greet mourners and view tributes left for the Queen in Windsor.

It was the first joint appearance by the “fab four” since Meghan and Harry stepped down as senior members of the royal family in 2020.

During the walkabout, Kate met with a member of the public where she disclosed what her youngest son, Prince Louis, said to her after the Queen died.

In the video, Kate says: “My little Louis, this is so sweet, he said ‘Mummy don’t worry, she’s now with great grandpa’.”