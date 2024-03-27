Whoopi Goldberg walks off stage during The View broadcast to scold fan

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Whoopi Goldberg walked off stage during Tuesday’s (26 March) episode of talk show The View so she could scold a member of the audience for filming the broadcast on his phone.

The awkward moment happened during a discussion about former president Donald Trump’s ongoing fraud case.

Goldberg, 68, asked co-host Sunny Hostin to “hold on a second” before standing up and walking across the stage.

“Sir, I have to stop you with the camera, because I can see you,” said Goldberg.

“So do me a favor, don’t pull it out again. I’d appreciate that, thank you.”

After a few moments of silence, the rest of the audience applauded.

Members of the audience at The View are not allowed to record or take photos during filming. They are allowed to keep their phones to take pictures at certain times when cameras aren’t rolling.

Whoopi Goldberg on ‘The View’ (The View)

Goldberg has been a co-host on ABC’s The View since 2007 and has more than 200 acting credits spanning a prolific career, including her Academy Award-winning performance in 1990’s Ghost. Earlier this month, Goldberg confessed that she feels she chose to prioritise her career over her child.

She opened up about the sacrifices she made for success when she was younger during another episode of The View. Speaking to fellow presenters Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sara Haines, and Joy Behar, Goldberg offered her opinion on whether women can simultaneously thrive in their careers and motherhood.

“My kid came before my career and I chose my career because I knew this would never happen again,” the Sister Act star admitted. “She didn’t always like it but that is the process of being a parent. They’re not supposed to like everything you do.”

The conversation was prompted after British singer Lily Allen said her children “ruined” her career on The Radio Times Podcast. “It really annoys me when people say you can have it all, because, quite frankly, you can’t,” she said.

“I never really have a strategy when it comes to career, but yes, my children ruined my career,” the 38-year-old songwriter continued. “I love them and they complete me, but in terms of pop stardom, totally ruined it.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

However, for Goldberg, having her daughter, Alex Martin, at 18 years old only motivated her more to prioritise a prosperous career. And while she may have focused her attention on her job, Goldberg still made sure to have Martin by her side the entire time by bringing her on tour.

Hostin agreed with Allen on the point that one person can’t have it all at the same time.

“I really think that you do have to prioritise certain things. You can’t have everything all at the same time. You can have it at different times,” she noted. “My career has suffered, I think, but I don’t think my children have.”