Television production across Los Angeles was brought to a halt on Wednesday (January 8) as wildfires continue to affect neighborhoods including Pacific Palisades, Altadena and Sylmar.

The fires have so far burned across 15,000 acres, killing two and destroying over 1,000 buildings.

Variety reports that FilmLA, the agency that grants permits for shoots in Los Angeles, has issued a notification that “personnel resources ordinarily available to support film production may not be available during the local State of Emergency.”

The statement continued: “The LA County Fire Department has specifically instructed that all permits issued for filming in the communities of Altadena, La Crescenta, La Canada/Flintridge and unincorporated Pasadena are withdrawn. Other permit revocations are possible.”

Though most studio sites and soundstages are not directly in the path of the various fires, the air quality has been deemed dangerous to health and residents are being asked not to leave their homes unnecessarily.

In light of this advice, NBCUniversal said production has been suspended on Hacks, Loot, Ted, Suits: L.A. and Happy’s Place.

open image in gallery NBC has halted production on ‘Hacks’ among other shows during the wildfire outbreak ( HBO )

Amazon has confirmed that production on season two of Fallout has been postponed. The dystopian series was due to film in the Santa Clarita area and production has been tentatively rescheduled for Friday.

CBS Studios have suspended shooting for NCIS, NCIS: Origins, Poppa’s House and The Neighborhood. Meanwhile tapings of late night show After Midnight, hosted by stand-up comic Taylor Tomlinson, have been cancelled for the remainder of the week.

Likewise Disney-20th have suspended filming of late night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live as well as shutting down work on Doctor Odyssey and Grey’s Anatomy.

open image in gallery Los Angeles County firefighters using hoses as water drops from a helicopter on to the Palisades wildfire ( EPA )

Elsewhere in Hollywood, the premieres of Unstoppable and Wolf Man have both been postponed, and the Critic’s Choice Awards that were set to be held in Santa Monica on Sunday will also be rescheduled.

Many A-list stars have been forced to flee their homes in the Palisades.

Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt issued a passionate plea for people “to come together to support one another” in a post on Instagram.

“Please send prayers and strength tonight to everyone in Los Angeles affected by these devastating fires,” he wrote. “Los Angeles is in a state of emergency and over 30,000 have been ordered to evacuate.”

He thanked “firefighters and first responders who are working tirelessly to protect lives, homes, and wildlife”. He added: “You are true heroes, and we are endlessly grateful for your sacrifice and courage.”