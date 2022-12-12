Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Strictly Come Dancing contestant has been eliminated from the show just one week before the final.

On Sunday (11 December), the remaining celebrities performed two dances in the hopes of scoring a place in next week’s final.

Sadly, actor Will Mellor fell at the final hurdle and became the 11th person to be voted off this year’s series.

Mellor was in the dance off with singer and radio presenter Fleur East. Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse opted to save East, but when Anton Du Beke saved Mellor, it was down to head judge Shirley Ballas to cast the deciding vote.

“First of all, the British public has spoken and with respect I take that on board,” Ballas said. “My fellow judges have decided that they don’t agree, so I have made lots of notes here. Both couples were outstanding and, not only today, but through the series. I have loved both of them.”

Both Horwood and Ballas said it was “the most difficult decisions” they have ever had to make on the show, with the former adding that he’d “done a lot of these, darling”.

Reflecting on his departure, Mellor said: “I have to thank you all for giving me this chance to put a smile on my mum’s face, she deserves it. I’ll take whatever I have learnt from this show forward in whatever I do because it shows you can achieve more than you think.

He continued; “I didn’t think I’d be able to get anywhere near this and I am so proud of what we have achieved but also everybody who has voted for me, who has supported me, the messages I’ve had from my local community and children. Thank you all so much, we really, really appreciated every bit.”

Mellor also urged any celebrity who gets the chance to participate on the show to say yes. “If you get the chance to get on this floor then do it. It’s unbelievable,’ he said.

The Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps star’s dance partner Nancy Xu said: “I’m proud of the partnership, we’ve had such an amazing journey together. I really wish I could make more memories with you and your family.”

Will Mellor and Nancy Xu on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ (BBC)

Strictly’s live final will air on BBC One this Saturday (17 December) at 7.15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

East, Molly Rainford, Helen Skelton and Hamza Yassin will all compete for a chance to lift the Glitterball trophy.