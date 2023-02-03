Will Smith’s career back on track as new travel series’ announced

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Will Smith is slated to star in and executive produce a new travel series for Disney Plus titled Pole to Pole.

National Geographic announced that Tte show will be a part of the streaming service’s hub and will follow, as its title suggests, Smith and a film crew as they make the gruelling 26,000-mile trek from the South Pole to the North Pole.

Filming will last for more than 100 days, as the team spends time in various communities along the way, crossing all of Earth’s biomes.

The forthcoming series is among several series ordered by Nat Geo. Others include projects from Avatar director James Cameron, John Favreau and the BBC Studios Natural History Unit, as well as an unnamed adventure show hosted by magician David Blaine.

National Geographic Content president Courteney Monroe said in a statement about the news that the brand’s “strategy is to tell bold, best-in-class stories that ignite curiosity and inspire people to explore and care about our world.”

Pole to Pole will see Smith reunite with his former Nat Geo team, who worked with him on his 2021 series Welcome to Earth.

A premiere date for Pole to Pole has yet to be announced.

Will Smith (Getty Images)

The news comes a few days after Smith revealed he would be teaming up again with Martin Lawrence for a fourth Bad Boys film.

Both titles mark the first major projects since the actor’s infamous altercation at the 2022 Oscars, in which he jumped on stage and slapped presenter Chris Rock across the face.

Smith has resigned from the Academy and is banned from attending any and all related events for 10 years. He has since addressed his behaviour, saying he “understands” if people aren’t ready to watch him lead a film following the slap.