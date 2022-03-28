Howard Stern says Will Smith and Donald Trump are the ‘same guy’

Radio host Howard Stern has compared Will Smith to former US President Donald Trump after Smith’s shocking altercation at the Oscars ceremony.

Smith shockingly slapped presenter Chris Rock during the event last night (27 March), after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

“Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you,” said Rock, in an apparent reference to Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. Pinkett Smith stated last year that she shaved her head after struggling with alopecia.

Smith, who won the Best Actor prize later in the ceremony, walked on stage and struck Rock, before shouting at him: “Keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth.”

Addressing the incident on his SiriusXM radio show, Stern said: “Not one person came out, because he’s Will Smith, this is how Trump gets away with s***. Will Smith and Trump are the same guy.”

He continued: “He decided he’s going to take matters into his own hands. At a time when the world is at war. Bad timing, man. Calm your f***ing ass down.”

Stern also said that he was initially unsure whether the on-stage altercation had been staged as a joke.

Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars (AFP via Getty Images)

“He opened his hand with a lot of force, smacks him right in the mouth on TV. Now the first thing I said to myself was ‘what the f*** is going on, is this a bit?’” said Stern.

“Because where is security? This is a live television event!”

The incident has prompted a lot of strong reactions both condemning and defending Smith’s behaviour, with Piers Morgan, Whoopi Golberg, and Ricky Gervais among the celebrities to react.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

In the ceremony, Smith was consoled by actors including Denzel Washington, Tyler Perry and Bradley Cooper during an untelevised break between awards.

Find the full list of 2022 Oscar winners here. See the latest updates and reactions from the dramatic ceremony here, and read about the biggest talking points here.