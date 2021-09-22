Tributes from the entertainment industry have poured in for Willie Garson, the actor known for his roles in White Collar and Sex and The City, who has died aged 57.

A cause of death has not been disclosed, but Michael Patrick King, the executive producer of And Just Like That and Sex and the City, said in a statement on Tuesday (21 September) that Garson had been “sick”.

“The Sex and the City family has lost one of its own. Our amazing Willie Garson,” King said. “His spirit and his dedication to his craft was present every day filming And Just Like That.

“He was there – giving us his all – even while he was sick. His multitude of gifts as an actor and person will be missed by everyone. In this sad, dark moment we are comforted by our memory of his joy and light.”

Garson rose to fame in Sex and The City as Stanford Blatch, the best friend of Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker).

He was also known for his performance in White Collar, where he played the role of Mozzie, who is the best friend of con artist Neil Caffrey, played by Matt Bomer.

A heartfelt tribute was paid by Bomer to his co-star and friend. “Willie. I don’t understand. And it’s not fair. This past year, you taught me so much about courage and resilience, and love,” he said.

“I still haven’t wrapped my head around a world without you in it – where I can’t call you when I need to laugh or be inspired,” he said.

“The last thing you did when we said goodbye was pull down your mask (I hate covid), smile, and wink at me,” Bomer added.

“I know that it wasn’t reflective of the pain you were going through, but it was indicative of everything you were and are to me: some one who lifted me up, who made me better, and who always, always made me smile.”

The 43-year-old actor also mentioned that this “reminded me how strong our White Collar family is”.

Bomer ended his message by writing: “I love you forever Willie Garson. You live on in our hearts and minds always: and your White Collar family is always here for Nathen. Save a place for me, because you know I want to be at your table up there.”

Actor Cynthia Nixon, who appeared with Garson in Sex and The City, said: “So deeply, deeply sad we have lost Willie Garson. We all loved him and adored working with him. He was endlessly funny on-screen and in real life. He was a source of light, friendship, and show-business lore.”

She added: “My heart goes out to his son, Nathen Garson. Nathen, I hope you know how much he loved you and how proud he was to be your dad.”

“I love you so much, papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much,” said Nathen, the late star’s 20-year-old son.

“I will always love you, but I think it’s time for you to go on an adventure of your own,” he added. “You always were the toughest and funniest and smartest person I’ve known. I’m glad you shared you’re love with me (sic). I’ll never forget it or lose it.”

“Godspeed, Wilhelm. You know I love you and always will,” actor Tim DeKay, who starred with Garson in White Collar, wrote on Instagram.

Actor Rob Morrow wrote: “Our sweet pal Willie Garson has passed on. Dear soul, rest easy.”

“Willy was a lovely man. We sat in the same casting rooms for 30 years and it was always a pleasure to chat. We were born on the same day in the same year. I’ll miss him,” tweeted actor French Stewart.

“Willie was the funniest person I’ve ever known. He was also a great father through adoption. If you’d like to do something nice, donate a few bucks to the adoption agency of your choice in his honor. Willie Garson, you will live forever in our hearts,” wrote White Collar creator and television producer Jeff Eastin.

“Willie Garson has left the earth. God love him. Mensch to the end. Wish I could have hugged him while we reminisced about the run of this play we did at the Geffen. Such a guy, such a Dad, such a gut punch,” said actor Sharon Lawrence.

“He loved being an actor, he loved being a father, he loved being a friend. He was excellent at all of it. I will remember his honesty, integrity, humour, and deep understanding of how to be a good person. Rest In Peace, my friend,” she added.

Among Garson’s most recent performances was his recurring role on Supergirl from 2019 to 2020.

The actor’s forthcoming projects included And Just Like That and the series Duke of the Valley.