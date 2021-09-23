Sarah Jessica Parker has said she is “not ready” to mourn her Sex and the City co-star Willie Garson.

Garson, best known for his role as Stanford Blatch in the hit HBO series, died aged 57 on Tuesday (21 September).

A cause of death is yet to be disclosed. However, Michel Patrick King – the executive producer of SATC and its revival series And Just Like That (which Garson will appear in) – said in a statement that the actor had been “sick”.

Following news of his death, tributes have flooded in for Garson from stars including Matt Bomer, Cynthia Nixon and Mario Cantone.

Parker – who played protagonist Carrie Bradshaw in SATC – commented on another star’s tribute to Garson, revealing that she is “not ready” to mourn her late co-star.

SATC star Chris Noth – who portrayed Mr Big – shared a photo of Parker and Garson to his Instagram. The actor captioned the photo: “Willie.”

In response to Noth’s post, Parker commented: “Thank you dearest Chris. I’m not ready yet. Xxx.”

The Hocus Pocus star’s comment has since received more than 8,300 likes, with many fans sharing their condolences.

Parker and Garson played best friends on the hit HBO drama, which ran for six seasons between 1998 and 2004.

The two had been friends prior to starring in the series together. In June, Garson told US Weekly that he and Parker “were friends for 10 years before the show”.

“We talk almost every day,” said the actor.