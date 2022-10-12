Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

American Idol runner-up Willie Spence has died aged 23, according to reports.

The aspiring singer, who appeared on season 19 of the talent series, was involved in a car accident in Tennessee, according to a local news outlet in Douglas, Georgia. This has yet to be officially verified.

Singer Katharine McPhee, who duetted with Spence on the show, claimed to have been told of Spence’s death, writing on Instagram: “I received very tragic news tonight.

“Sweet @williespenceofficial passed away in a car accident. Only 23 years old. Life is so unfair and nothing is ever promised.

She added: “God rest your soul Willie. It was a pleasure to sing with you and to know you.”

McPhee also shared a video that Spence uploaded to his Instagram page at 1.30pm local time on Wednesday (11 October). She claimed that Spence posted the clip, which shows him singing “You Are My Hiding Place”, “right before the accident”.

During the 19th season of American Idol, which was broadcast in 2021, Spence finished in second place behind country star Chayce Beckham.

Throughout the series, he impressed judges with his renditions of songs “A Change is Gonna Come” by Sam Cooke and “Georgia on My Mind” by Ray Charles.” The latter was dedicated to his home state of Georgia.

Willie Spence finished in second place on ‘American Idol’ (Fox)

He also duetted with X Factor winner Leona Lewis, with the pair singing Lewis’s Calum Scott collaboration “You Are the Reason”.

Spence released his debut song “Never Be Alone” shortly after the series ended. He was due to perform in London next month.