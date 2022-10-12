Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Willie Spence death: American Idol runner-up ‘dies aged 23’

Fellow contestant paid tribute to singer who appeared on series in 2021

Jacob Stolworthy
Wednesday 12 October 2022 14:03
Comments
(Fox)

American Idol runner-up Willie Spence has died aged 23, according to reports.

The aspiring singer, who appeared on season 19 of the talent series, was involved in a car accident in Tennessee, according to a local news outlet in Douglas, Georgia. This has yet to be officially verified.

Singer Katharine McPhee, who duetted with Spence on the show, claimed to have been told of Spence’s death, writing on Instagram: “I received very tragic news tonight.

“Sweet @williespenceofficial passed away in a car accident. Only 23 years old. Life is so unfair and nothing is ever promised.

She added: “God rest your soul Willie. It was a pleasure to sing with you and to know you.”

Recommended

McPhee also shared a video that Spence uploaded to his Instagram page at 1.30pm local time on Wednesday (11 October). She claimed that Spence posted the clip, which shows him singing “You Are My Hiding Place”, “right before the accident”.

During the 19th season of American Idol, which was broadcast in 2021, Spence finished in second place behind country star Chayce Beckham.

Throughout the series, he impressed judges with his renditions of songs “A Change is Gonna Come” by Sam Cooke and “Georgia on My Mind” by Ray Charles.” The latter was dedicated to his home state of Georgia.

Willie Spence finished in second place on ‘American Idol’

(Fox)

He also duetted with X Factor winner Leona Lewis, with the pair singing Lewis’s Calum Scott collaboration “You Are the Reason”.

Spence released his debut song “Never Be Alone” shortly after the series ended. He was due to perform in London next month.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in