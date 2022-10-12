Tom Felton has teased a Harry Potter return, suggesting he would consider reprising the role of Draco Malfoy.

The actor shot to fame at a young age as he portrayed the character in all eight films.

Speaking ahead of the release of his memoir Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard, Felton discussed a potential return to the wizarding world.

“I would be lying if I said I wouldn’t consider it. I don’t miss Draco Malfoy, but I am very affectionately linked to him,” he explained.

