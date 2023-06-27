Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

One of The Witcher’s producer has likened the departure of Henry Cavill to Doctor Who, James Bond and Spider-Man.

Last year, it was announced that Cavill, who plays the lead role of Geralt of Rivia in the hit Netflix fantasy series, would be leaving the show. The third season of The Witcher, released this week, will be the last to feature Cavill.

In the already-commissioned fourth season, the part of Geralt will be played by The Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth.

Speaking about the change in an interview with Radio Times, executive producer Steve Gaub said: “I think, holistically, Henry gave us an incredible three seasons of Geralt but there’s been so many franchises that have had really strong title characters and eventually, for whatever reason, personal decision or, or just the length of time frame, the title character changes actors.

“But you always have the strength of the property to lean into and we’re trusting that the world of The Witcher, the continent, the IP (intellectual property) itself is what is drawing a lot of fans.”

The Witcher is adapted from a popular book series by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski. The fantasy novels were previously adapted into an acclaimed video game franchise.

“We love everything that Henry gave us as a Geralt and now we’re really excited about what Liam can give us as a Geralt, much like there’s been different James Bonds, different Doctor Whos, different Spider-Mans,” Gaub continued.

“We’re now one of those properties and we aim to serve the property right and continue on with a really strong Geralt.”

When it was first announced that Cavill would be stepping away from the show, fans voiced their disappointment on social media, with some threatening to “boycott” the series going forward.

Henry Cavill in ‘The Witcher' (Susie Allnutt)

In a statement announcing the decision, Cavill said: “My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for season four.

“In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men.

“Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find,” he added.

The Witcher season three comes to Netflix on Thursday 29 June.