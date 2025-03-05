Here’s why With Love, Meghan isn’t filmed at her Montecito home

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Meghan Markle made a pointed decision not to film Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, at her home in Montecito, California. Instead, she chose to film at a similar rental property down the street.

The show, which premiered on the streaming platform on Tuesday, takes a deep dive into the Duchess of Sussex’s repertoire of party-approved hosting and DIY tips.

And though it’s meant to invite Meghan’s viewers inside her life at home, she ultimately decided to use a fake house to protect her children, Archie and Lilibet.

In conversation with People, the 43-year-old mother said: “I wanted to protect that safe haven. We’re a close-knit family, and I love those moments — putting Lili down for a nap, having lunch together, having sacred time together at the end of the day.

“Our kitchen is where Mama just cooks for the family, and with a crew of 80-plus people, that’s a lot of people to have in your house,” she continued.

Meghan went on to explain that the community she and her family are part of in Southern California has respected their privacy needs upon welcoming them to the neighborhood in 2020.

open image in gallery Meghan Markle filmed her new Netflix series ‘With Love, Meghan’ in a rental property that was designed to look like her home in Montecito ( Netflix )

“Once you know us, I think you want us to have the same normalcy as parents and for our children as they do, despite however unique our situation is,” she said.

Despite filming at a house that wasn’t theirs, Archie, five, and Lilibet, three, apparently enjoyed the rental property during filming.

Meghan said: “They would also come with my husband and visit me on-set, and I loved that my children were able to watch me working and see the balance of that and understand what Mama does and is working to create and share.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

open image in gallery Meghan Markle is joined by celebrity friends like Mindy Kaling (right) in her new Netflix series ( Netflix )

“It was really special because up until then, they hadn’t seen me at work,” she noted. “I hope that when they get old enough, they feel really proud that they were part of the beginning of this with me.”

Meghan’s new show is just one facet of her new lifestyle business launch.

Ahead of the March 4 show release, the Duchess of Sussex announced her company’s new name — formerly American Riviera Orchard, now As Ever — and unveiled a fresh logo and a revamped website.

According to a trademark application obtained by the Daily Mail, Meghan has plans to offer customers a variety of new products, including pastry, cookie, and pancake mixes. However, these goods will likely not be available to purchase anytime soon.

In a February 18 post on Instagram, the official announcement of her rebrand, she wrote: “I’m thrilled to introduce you to As Ever — a brand that I created and have poured my heart into. ‘As ever’ means ‘as it’s always been’ or some even say ‘in the same way as always’.

“This new chapter is an extension of what has always been my love language, beautifully weaving together everything I cherish — food, gardening, entertaining, thoughtful living, and finding joy in the everyday,” Meghan said.

“I will keep sharing behind the scenes tidbits with you here as we ramp up to launch, and I can’t wait for you to get your hands on everything we’ve been creating. Sending lots of love…”