Prince Harry shares sweet update about his and Meghan’s children

Prince Harry has shared a sweet update about his and wife Meghan Markle’s children, Archie, four, and Lilibet, two.

The Duke of Sussex opened up about his family life during an interview with Good Morning America on 16 February, while he and Meghan were in Whistler, Canada, meeting athletes at the Blackcomb resort in British Columbia in preparation for the 2025 Winter Invictus Games. During the conversation, he was asked how he was doing as a parent, to which he jokingly responded: “I can’t tell you that, it’s classified…Top secret.”

He then clarified that his children are “doing great,” before describing some of the things he loves about being a father.

“The kids are growing up like all kids do, very, very fast,” he said. “They’ve both got an incredible sense of humour and make us laugh and keep us grounded every single day, like most kids do. So, I’m just very grateful to be a dad.”

This isn’t the first time that the duke has spoken candidly about his children. While speaking to Today’s Hoda Kotb in 2022, during the fifth Invictus Games, Harry shared what he loved the most about fatherhood.

“All of it. The chaos, the learning, the reminder of just every element of yourself, your soul,” he said at the time.

While once again emphasising that he loves “every part” of being a parent, he also noted that he “always wanted to be a dad,” even before he welcomed his children.

“I’ve always wanted to have my own kids, and now I got two little people who I’m responsible for,” he said.

During the recent Good Morning America interview, Harry also opened up about living in the US, noting that it’s “amazing” and that he “loves every day of it”. He then acknowledged that while he doesn’t necessarily feel American, he’s still “considered” becoming an American citizen.

“American citizenship is a thought that has crossed my mind but not a high priority right now,” he said.

Harry left the UK in 2020, shortly after he and Meghan decided to step back as senior members of the royal family. They now live in Montecito, California, with their children.

Elsewhere in the Good Morning America interview, Harry opened up about his father King Charles’s cancer diagnosis, after travelling to London to see him for a 30-minute meeting, a day after the news of the health diagnosis was made public. He specified that he learned about Charles’ illness through speaking to him, before he “jumped on a plane” to see his father “as soon as [he] could”.

“I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that,” he said.

When asked if Charles’ cancer diagnosis could “reunify” the royal family, Harry responded: “Yeah, I’m sure. Throughout all these families, I see it on a day-to-day basis, the strength of the family unit coming together. I think any illness, any sickness brings families together.”

Regarding how he’s “processed” everything going on with his family, while living in California, he explained that he’s been focused on his wife and children. However, he still acknowledged that he’ll make the time to see his family in the UK.

“I have my own family, as we all do,” he said. “So my family and my life in California is as it is. I’ve got other trips planned that would take me through the UK or back to the UK, and so I’ll stop in and see my family as much as I can.”