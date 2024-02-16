Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Prince Harry has revealed that he has considered becoming a US citizen and that his life in America is “amazing”.

The Duke of Sussex addressed the subject in an interview with Good Morning America released on Friday.

During the conversation, Harry also suggested the King’s illness could lead to a reconciliation with his father as he spoke about the monarch’s cancer diagnosis.

When asked about whether he had thought about obtaining a US citzenship, the duke said: “I have considered it, yeah.”

He added: “American citizenship is a thought has crossed my mind but not a high priority right now”.

When asked how he was enjoying his life in the US, he said: “It’s amazing. I love every single day.”

However, he stopped short of saying that he “feels American” when asked by Will Reeve.

Harry left the UK shortly after him and his wife Meghan Markle’s decision to step back as senior members of the royal family in January 2020.

They now live in Montecito, California with their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Friday’s insight is the first interview he has done since the duke’s whirlwind visit to see his father last week in London, which saw Harry clear his schedule to fly over 5,000 miles to see the King just one day after his cancer diagnosis was revealed to the public.

Harry arrived at Clarence House to see Charles on Tuesday afternoon for a meeting that lasted less than an hour. He then spent the night at a London hotel before returning to the US 26 hours after he touched down notably without seeing his brother, Prince William.

In the interview the US breakfast show, Harry said I “love my family” and that he was “grateful” to be able to spend time with his father last week.

The meeting sparked speculation the two men, estranged since the duke stepped down as a working royal, may be on the point of rebuilding their relationship.

In the interview it was suggested a family illness could have a “re-unifying effect”, and when Harry was asked “is that possible in this case?” he replied: “Yeah, I’m sure”.

Harry was interviewed while he and Meghan spend time in Whistler, Canada, meeting athletes at the Blackcomb resort in British Columbia in preparation for next year’s winter Invictus Games.

They have been pictured smiling, laughing and holding hands as they take part in an array of winter sports including bobsledding and skiing.

