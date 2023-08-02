Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

TV viewers have been left divided over a gory new series that’s being called both “addictive” and “ludicrously awful”.

The twist-heavy show, Wolf, began on Monday (31 July), and is being received as a significantly different kind of drama to the ones usually shown on BBC One.

Airing weekly, the six-parter is based on the novels by late crime writer Mo Hayder, and follows a family who find themselves the victim of a terrifying psychopath’s cruel games. Think a British version of Michael Haneke’s disturbing 1997 film, Funny Games.

The cast includes Sacha Dewan, Game of Thrones star Iwan Rheon, Owen Teale, and Juliet Stevenson.

Every episode is currently available to watch on iPlayer, and those who have binged the whole lot are either recommending others to do the same or warning them to steer clear.

Everybody appears to be in agreement, though, that the “next time” compilation featured at the end of the series gave away too much.

“As usual, the BBC gives away too much in the ‘coming up’ clips at the end,” one frustrated viewer wrote, adding: “Luckily managed to grab the remote & switch over.”

Another complained: “I had to turn away from the “Coming up” trailer at the end though, because WHY WOULD YOU SPOILER IT LIKE THAT??!!!!! I’m already fully on board, there was no need for it.”

While those who are squeamish should perhaps think twice before watching, the series is being hailed by thriller fans as one of the most binge-worthy shows of the year so far.

“Definitely will not be sleeping tonight after watching that,” one fan excitedly wrote.

Juliet Stevenson in BBC series ‘Wold’ (BBC)

Others branded the “weird” new show “propulsive”. In a four-star review, The Independent’s Sean O’Grady calling it “one of the most harrowing dramas in years”.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £6.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £6.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

One viewer wrote: “F***ing hell, BBC One’s new horror serial #Wolf has got off to a cracking start!”

However, many were turned off by the gore, with one viewer writing: “I really must warn you against #Wolf on BBC 1 tonight, unless your tolerance for pointless grizzly nonsense is much higher than mine.”

Another said the new series was “diabolical”, especially coming after The Sixth Commandment, which drew to a close last week.

Wolf airs Mondays on BBC One, and is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.