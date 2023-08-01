✕ Close Angus Cloud: This or That

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The entertainment world has been stunned by the sudden death of Euphoria star Angus Cloud. He was 25 years old.

The family of the actor, who played fan favourite Fezco O’Neill on HBO’s hit series, confirmed the news in a statement shared Monday (31 July).

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.

“Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.

“Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

A cause of death has yet to be disclosed.