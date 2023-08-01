Angus Cloud death – latest: Euphoria cast lead tributes to ‘immensely talented’ actor after his death aged 25
Tributes are pouring in for the actor, who received critical praise and a devoted fanbase for his performance as Fezco O’Neill on ‘Euphoria’
The entertainment world has been stunned by the sudden death of Euphoria star Angus Cloud. He was 25 years old.
The family of the actor, who played fan favourite Fezco O’Neill on HBO’s hit series, confirmed the news in a statement shared Monday (31 July).
“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.
“Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.
“Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”
A cause of death has yet to be disclosed.
Colman Domingo remembers his Euphoria co-star’s smile.
Euphoria fans are sharing their favourite Fez scenes
In light of Angus Cloud’s death, Euphoria fans are remembering the depth, humour and heart the actor brought to the show.
Angus Cloud was the Euphoria underdog we were all rooting for
The Independent’s Annabel Nugent remembers Angus Cloud as “by all counts, a star on the rise”.
The death at the age of 25 of the rising ‘Euphoria’ star has shocked his legions of fans. Annabel Nugent looks back on a promising career cut cruelly short
Chloe Bailey pays tribute
Chloe Bailey was among the first celebrities to react to the sad passing of Angus Cloud.
“Wow angus cloud gone too soon.. rest in peace angel,” the singer and actor wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Angus Cloud was quite the comedian.
Angus Cloud had three upcoming projects
According to IMDb, Angus Cloud was expected to be a part of three upcoming projects: Freaky Tales (post-production), Your Lucky Day (completed) and an untitled monster thriller for Universal Pictures (in production).
It is unknown what Cloud’s involvement was in the projects and when or if they will still be released.
Supermodel Gigi Hadid pays tribute to Angus Cloud
Gigi Hadid paid tribute to Angus Cloud on Monday (31 July), writing: “Just saw the news about the loss of Angus.
“I only got to work with him a couple of times, but I was immediately drawn to his kind, gentle spirit. My deepest condolences to his closest and loved ones.
“May he rest in peace.”
Along with her message, Hadid also shared a video of her and Cloud dancing together.
Actor Mousa Hussein Kraish pays tribute to Angus Cloud
“I just found out one of the sweetest & kindest souls has left us,” wrote actor Mousa Hussein Kraish on Twitter.
“Angus Cloud was a force of good,” he added. “This young man was the realness. Rest in power young king. Humbled that I got to know this kind soul. I took this pic of Angus after we spoke about his love of Polo.”
Cloud’s family statement in full
News of Angus Cloud’s death was shared by his family in a statement on Monday (31 July).
It read: “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss.
“The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.
“We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”
Cloud lost his father weeks before his own death
Cloud’s death comes a week after his father’s funeral.
“Last week [Cloud] buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend,” his family said in their statement.
Two weeks ago, Cloud had shared a photo of his father alongside the caption: “Miss u breh.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies