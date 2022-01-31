Netflix viewers have been blown away by the twist ending to the new parody thriller The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window.

Released on the streaming service last week, the comedy series sees Kristen Bell star as Anna, a child psychologist who has become a recluse and an alcoholic in the aftermath of a personal tragedy.

Anna witnesses a murder in the house across the street, and takes it upon herself to investigate what has transpired.

Spoilers follow for The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window...

Throughout the series, we are shown a host of suspects and red herrings, with Anna herself placed under suspicion at one point.

In the final episode, however, the killer is eventually revealed to be Emma (Samsara Leela Yett), the young daughter of Anna’s neighbour Neil.

Emma had been on a killing spree, murdering her teacher and her own parents for trivial and childish reasons. Anna is then forced to kill the small child in self-defence.

It’s a suitably ludicrous ending for a broad parody of modern crime thrillers like The Girl on the Train and The Woman in the Window.

Samsara Leela Yett as the prolific murderer Emma in ‘The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window' (COLLEEN E. HAYES/NETFLIX)

Nonetheless, many Netflix viewers were flummoxed by the twist, sharing their thoughts on social media.

“Just finished watching The Woman in the House Across…long story short, the ending was unexpected and made no sense. Not only did me and my friend cringe, we had to keep pausing it because it was so dumb. Like why would they switch the killer up like that?” asked one person.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“I was kinda enjoying The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window on Netflix but that ending was a bit ridiculous,” wrote someone else.

Another called it the “stupidest” ending and said they has “wasted their whole day binge-watching it.

Many, however, enjoyed the left-field plot twist, with one person writing: “The ending to The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window on Netflix has me flabbergasted. The biggest plot twist of all time. I didn’t expect this at all.”

Elsewhere, the series has proved so accurate in its parody that viewers have had to remind each other that the series is in fact not meant to be taken seriously.

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window can be streamed now on Netflix.