Woody Harrelson struck man at Washington hotel in self-defence, police say

Woody Harrelson was involved in a physical altercation on Wednesday night (6 October) on the rooftop bar of a hotel in Washington DC, according to police.

The True Detective actor hit a man who “lunged” at him in the famous Watergate Hotel, police spokesman Dustin Sternbeck told The Washington Post.

Harrelson does not face any charges and investigators believe the star, who was in the state shooting a series about the Watergate scandal, acted “in self-defence”.

The altercation occurred shortly after 11pm. Police believe the guest involved in the altercation had been drinking and was taking photos of the actor and his daughter. Harrelson apparently “approached the man and requested him to delete the photos”.

An argument ensued when the man refused to delete them, after which the man “lunged at Woody Harrelson”. According to police, Harrelson struck the man, who retreated to his room.

Harrelson has three daughters with his wife, the businesswoman Laura Louie.

The Independent has contacted Harrelson for comment.

The Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri star recently made headlines for helping a New York woman he met on the street move out of her apartment at the weekend.

A Wall Street Journal reporter, Alex Janin, was in the middle of carrying out her belongings when Harrelson walked past and offered to lend a hand.

In a tweet, she shared a picture of the actor carrying her house plants and said: “Woody Harrelson helped us move out of our apartment today. Love you, NYC.”