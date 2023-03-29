Chris Carter announces new X-Files series – without Mulder and Scully

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chris Carter has announced there will be a reboot ofThe X-Files – but without its lead stars.

Seven years after the revival series aired on Fox, the series is returning. This is unlikely to be a surprise for fans, considering the show’s impressive viewing ratings.

Speaking toThe Hollywood Reporter at the time, Carter said: “There’s an appetite for more in the future – it’s just a matter of figuring out how to get it done.”

It turns out Carter’s way of getting this particular reboot off the ground is to hand the reins over to somebody else entirely – namely Black Panther director Ryan Coogler.

On Monday (27 March), speaking on podcast On the Coast with Gloria Macarenko, Carter said: “I just spoke to a young man, Ryan Coogler, who is going to remount The X-Files with a diverse cast.

“So, he’s got his work cut out for him because we covered so much territory,” Carter added.

There has been no official announcement from 20th Television. The Independent has contacted the network’s representatives for comment.

However, if you want to be believe Carter, then it suggests the new series will be without original stars Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny, who played FBI Special Agents Mulder and Scully for 11 seasons and two films from 1993.

Coogler’s previous credits include Fruitvale Station, Creed and, most recently, sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Ryan Coogler is ‘mounting’ a new ‘X-Files’ series (Getty Images)

The Independent has also contacted the filmmaker for comment.