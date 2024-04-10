For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Superhero fans have praised new series X-Men ’97, with critics calling the series ”Marvel’s best release in years”.

The show is a revival of X-Men: The Animated Series, which ran from 1992 to 1997, and follows the group of mutants as they face new challenges after the loss of their leader, Professor X.

Viewers have been flocking to social media to praise the series, with the latest episode being branded “the most amazing episode of anything I’ve ever watched”.

The acclaim comes following a series of disappointments for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with 2023 film The Marvels, starring Brie Larson and Teyonah Parris, becoming the lowest-grossing film in the MCU after underperforming at the box-office. It grossed $206m worldwide against a gross production budget of $274.8m.

The film was one of the few in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to not break even in its theatrical run, with some publications labelling it the first box office bomb of the franchise.

Spoilers for X-Men: ‘97 below – you have been warned

Speaking about the latest episode, one viewer said it had “sent chills down every part of my body like no TV show has in years.” Meanwhile, another said the episode was “incredible”, and many expressed their shock and sadness at the death of major character Gambit.

The only Marvel Cinematic Universe film set for a 2024 release is Deadpool 3, after the production company was dealt with the impact of Hollywood strikes and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star Jonathan Majors’ recent assault conviction.

‘X-Men ‘97’ has been praised by viewers ( Marvel Entertainment )

Last month, Disney + revealed that first episode of X-Men: ‘97 had four million views worldwide within its first five days of release, making it the second most-watched first-season premiere for an animated series on the service, following What If…? In 2021.

Beau DeMayo serves as head writer on the series, and several of the original cast members reprise their roles or voice new characters, including Cal Dodd, Lenore Zann, and George Buza.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

New actors include Ray Chase as Cyclops, following the death of original voice actor Norm Spencer in 2020, and Jennifer Hale, replacing Catherine Disher as Jean Grey.

Jennifer Hale attends the X-Men ‘97 launch event ( Getty Images for Disney )

With the success of X-Men ’97, Marvel Animation has plans to release more animated content, including Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man and Eyes of Wakanda later this year.

Episode six of X-Men ’97 will be available to watch on Disney+ on 17 April.