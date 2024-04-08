The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jonathan Majors was sentenced to a year in an in-person batterer intervention program in Los Angeles, California, after being convicted of one count of assaulting and harassing his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

On 8 April on the fifth floor of Manhattan Criminal Court, the Marvel star was sentenced after a jury found him guilty in December 2023 of two of four counts he had faced.

The actor must attend a 52-week in-person batterer intervention program, must continue with therapy, a protection order for Jabbari and he has to pay a $250 surcharge.

After listening to both sides, Judge Michael Gaffey said it seems clear that “jail is not necessary,” adding that he doesn’t have a criminal history.

Majors and his girlfriend Meagan Good both entered the courtroom with sunglasses. From his navy and beige patterned coat, he pulled a red beanie — a signature piece of Majors’ style.

Several people entered the courtroom boasting red beanies before being asked to take them off in the courtroom — seemingly making a shortlived statement in support of the actor.

Ms Jabbari, wearing an all-pink pantsuit, gave an emotional victim impact statement.

Wiping away tears, she told the court: “He is not sorry. He has not accepted responsibility. He will do this again. He will hurt other women. This is a man who believes he is above the law.” She said he has given interviews continuing to deny the accusations, even after the December conviction.

“He remains a danger to those around him. I have seen his physical anger and he does not have control over it,” she said. “I had a career, a life and a body, all of which he has damaged.”

When they were dating, Ms Jabbari said, “I felt small, scared and vulnerable.” She added, “I feel lucky to spend the first 29 years of my life never having experienced someone you love physically attack you.”

The sentencing comes just one week after a judge denied Majors’ bid to toss the guilty verdict. “As he eagerly anticipates closing this chapter, he looks forward to redirecting his time and energy fully toward his family and his art,” Majors’ lawyers in a statement in response.

Priya Chaudhry, Majors’ lawyer, told the court: “Mr Majors maintains his innocence and plans to appeal this conviction.” She added, “This has been the most challenging year of Jonathan Majors’ life,” citing that he has lost “all employment opportunities” since his guilty verdict.

During the trial, Ms Jabbari, a dancer, offered an emotional testimony.

She told jurors that her romance with Majors began in August 2021 after meeting on the set of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

She said that their relationship moved “fast.” She added that he wrote her poetry and “he told me that he loved me early on, which was overwhelming, but I loved it as well.”

But by December, she noticed a shift in his behaviour. She mentioned her ex, which she said prompted Majors to yell. “It was the first time I felt scared of him,” she testified.

Throughout the trial, numerous other incidents came to light aside from the one Majors is on trial for, which a prosecutor called a “manipulative pattern” of abuse. Ms Jabbari accused Majors of hitting her in the head with his open hand, twisting her arm behind her back and squeezing her middle finger until it fractured.

Text messages shown in court revealed an incident in September 2022 in London. In the texts, Majors appears to admit that he had injured Ms Jabbari’s head. He then threatened to commit suicide if she went to the hospital, bombshell texts revealed.

Surveillance footage also showed the actor shoving Ms Jabbari into a vehicle before pulling her out and dragging her onto the sidewalk.

Although Majors faced four counts, he was convicted of two charges in December.

After the verdict was handed down, Majors told ABC’s “Good Morning America”: “I was absolutely shocked and afraid.”

Following his criminal conviction, in March 2024, Ms Jabbari filed a civil lawsuit against Majors for defamation, assault and battery.