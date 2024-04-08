The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Marvel star Jonathan Majors will be sentenced in a New York court today for assaulting his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari in a violent incident in Manhattan.

Majors was charged with four counts — two counts of harassment and two counts of assault — surrounding a March 2023 incident where he slapped Ms Jabbari, threw her into the car after she exited it, twisted her arm and grabbed and injured her hand. He pleaded not guilty to all counts but was convicted of two of the four charges by a jury in December.

On Monday, Majors will appear in criminal court in Manhattan for his sentencing, where he faces up to a year in prison or probation.

While he was convicted of assaulting his former girlfriend Ms Jabbari, his current girlfriend Meagan Good remained by his side throughout the trial – supporting him in the courtroom and since his conviction.

Here’s what we know about them:

Who is Grace Jabbari?

Grace Jabbari is a 30-year-old British dancer and the ex-girlfriend of Jonathan Majors. The pair dated for two years.

As a dancer, she has appeared in movies like Barbie, Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One and Coldplay’s “Cry Cry Cry” music video, according to IMDB.

On the stand, Ms Jabbari told jurors that her romance with Majors began in August 2021 after meeting on the set of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. She was working as a movement director while Majors starred as the movie’s villain.

She said that his hair stylist “slipped me this piece of paper, so I opened it up and it was his number.” Then Majors returned to her side asking: “Am I going to see you later?”

Ms Jabbari testified that their relationship moved “fast.” She added that he wrote her poetry and “he told me that he loved me early on, which was overwhelming, but I loved it as well.”

But by December, she noticed a shift. She mentioned her ex, which she said prompted her boyfriend to yell, she said: “It was the first time I felt scared of him.”

Throughout the trial, numerous other incidents came to light aside from the one Majors is on trial for, which a prosecutor called a “manipulative pattern” of abuse.

Text messages shown in court revealed an incident in September 2022 in London. In the texts, Majors appears to admit that he had injured Ms Jabbari’s head. He then threatened to commit suicide if she went to the hospital, texts revealed.

In March 2024 – following his conviction for assaulting and harassing her – Ms Jabbari filed a lawsuit suing Majors in federal court for defamation, assault and battery.

Jonathan Majors and guest Grace Jabbari attend the “Devotion” Premiere at Cinesphere in September 2022 in Toronto ( Getty )

Who is Meagan Good?

Meagan Good is a 42-year-old actress and model and Majors’ current girlfriend.

She has appeared in both TV shows and movies, including Harlem, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and Think Like a Man, according to her IMDB page.

The pair have been dating since May 2023, according to People. A source told the outlet that same month that the actress had been providing Majors with “support” as he faced allegations.

Although Majors sparked speculation that he and Ms Good were married after referring to her as “the missus” in a September speech, a source shot down that idea to People, underscoring they were still dating.

Photos captured the couple walking into the courtroom hand-in-hand throughout the trial. During Majors’ defence attorney’s closing remarks, an emotional Ms Good was spotted wiping tears from her eyes.

Ms Good has also stayed by his side in the aftermath of his conviction.