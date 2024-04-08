Jonathan Majors sentencing – live: Marvel star faces up to year in prison for assaulting Grace Jabbari
Jonathan Majors could face up to a year in prison after he was found guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari last year
Former Marvel star Jonathan Majors is set to be sentenced today after he was convicted of assaulting his ex-girlfriend.
In December 2023, the 34-year-old was found guilty of two misdemeanor charges of domestic violence including reckless assault and harassment over the March 2023 attack on Grace Jabbari.
During his high-profile trial, the jury heard how Majors pulled Ms Jabbari’s finger, twisted her arm, hit her and pushed her, causing her to fall onto the ground in the incident in New York City. Surveillance footage also showed the actor shoving Ms Jabbari into a vehicle before pulling her out and dragging her onto the sidewalk.
Majors denied all wrongdoing but was convicted by jurors at trial.
Following his conviction, Majors tried unsuccessfully to get the charges overturned – but a judge denied his bid last week.
Now, he will appear in criminal court in Manhattan on Monday morning, where he faces up to a year in prison or probation.
The actor, best known for his roles in Marvel movies and Creed III, was fired by Marvel Studios on the day of his conviction. He was set to play Kang, the leading antagonist in the MCU’s next phase of superhero tales.
Jonathan Majors’s ex Grace Jabbari sues him for defamation and assault
Following his guilty verdict in December, Mr Major was slapped with a lawsuit filed by his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari accusing him of defamation, assault and battery.
In the federal filing, Ms Jabbari alleged “both verbal and physical abuse” at the hands of Me Major, who se said pushed her into a shower door, causing her to hit her head on the wall after the door flung open on impact.
“When Grace tried to escape, things escalated. In an effort to stop the abuse, Grace informed Majors that she was going to have to inform his team of what he had done to her, at which point, Majors began throwing candles and other objects in a frenzied state, denting the wall and leaving glass shattered on the floor,” the lawsuit read.
In addition to the assault and battery charges, Ms Jabbari is suing for infliction of emotional distress and malicious prosecution. The suit does not reference a specific monetary amount. Only that the damages are expected to be higher than $75,000.
Majors says he hasn’t seen his daughter in a ‘long time’ since criminal proceedings
The former Marvel said his domestic assault trial has created distance in his relationship with his 9-year-old daughter.
“A lot of it has to do with this situation. It all has to do with this situation,” Majors said in an ABC News interview. “It’s been hard.”
Experts say Jonathan Majors won’t end up behind bars
Experts have predicted that Jonathan Majors will not end up behind bars after his convition from assault.
Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, PR experts said that Majors will likely avoid jail time because he has no prior criminal convictions.
They added that Majors made one mistake after the other in how he handled damage to his career.
According to the outlet, critics cited Majors’ ABC News interview in which he maintains his innocence and tells the interviewer that he is the true victim.
When asked about Grace Jabbari’s injuries, the former actor said, “I wish to God I knew”.
Watch: CCTV shows Jonathan Majors shoving girlfriend before she chases him
Dramatic CCTV footage shows Jonathan Majors repeatedly pushing and shoving his girlfriend into a car before she runs after him.
He is then seen pulling her out of the car and dragging her onto the sidewalk before running away.
Ms Jabbari can also be seen chasing Mr Majors down several streets in Manhattan.
She said she sustained injuries in the alleged assault, including a bruised right middle finger and a cut to her ear. Mr Majors has denied the allegations.
Majors says he was ‘shocked’ when assault case verdict handed down
In his first interview since his assault and harassment conviction in December, actor Jonathan Majors said he was shocked by the New York jury’s verdict.
“I was absolutely shocked and afraid,” Majors said in the interview that aired in February on ABC’s “Good Morning America”. “I’m standing there and the verdict comes down. I say, ‘How is that possible based off the evidence, based off the prosecution’s evidence, let alone our evidence? How is that possible?’”
The dispute between Majors and Jabbari began in the backseat of a chauffeured car and spilled into the streets of Manhattan. Jabbari, a 30-year-old British dancer, accused Majors of hitting her in the head with his open hand, twisting her arm behind her back and squeezing her middle finger until it fractured.
“That did not happen,” Majors said in the GMA interview. Asked how Jabbari was injured, Majors responded, “I wish to God I knew. That would give clarity. That would give me some type of peace about it.”
Majors’ lawyers alleged at trial that Jabbari flew into a jealous rage after reading a text message — from another woman — on his phone. They said Jabbari had spread a “fantasy” to take down the actor, who was only trying to regain his phone and get away safely.
In the interview, Majors described his injuries as a scratch on his hand and one on his cheek that bled overnight. Surveillance video shows Majors running off with Jabbari chasing him.
“If you watch those videos and you reverse that and you saw a Black man chasing a young white girl down the street screaming and crying, that man is going to be shot and killed in the streets of New York City,” Majors said.
Separate surveillance video shows Majors lifting Jabbari into an SUV.
Majors said he was speaking because he “felt like it was time.”
“A lot has happened in my personal life, in my career, and the culture,” he said. “It’s about responsibility and coming forward and being brave and giving my part of the story.”
Jonathan Majors faces up to year in prison for assaulting Grace Jabbari
