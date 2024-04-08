✕ Close Jonathan Majors expresses 'shock' at verdict in first interview since assault conviction

Former Marvel star Jonathan Majors is set to be sentenced today after he was convicted of assaulting his ex-girlfriend.

In December 2023, the 34-year-old was found guilty of two misdemeanor charges of domestic violence including reckless assault and harassment over the March 2023 attack on Grace Jabbari.

During his high-profile trial, the jury heard how Majors pulled Ms Jabbari’s finger, twisted her arm, hit her and pushed her, causing her to fall onto the ground in the incident in New York City. Surveillance footage also showed the actor shoving Ms Jabbari into a vehicle before pulling her out and dragging her onto the sidewalk.

Majors denied all wrongdoing but was convicted by jurors at trial.

Following his conviction, Majors tried unsuccessfully to get the charges overturned – but a judge denied his bid last week.

Now, he will appear in criminal court in Manhattan on Monday morning, where he faces up to a year in prison or probation.

The actor, best known for his roles in Marvel movies and Creed III, was fired by Marvel Studios on the day of his conviction. He was set to play Kang, the leading antagonist in the MCU’s next phase of superhero tales.