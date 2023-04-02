Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kevin Costner’s future with Yellowstone has seemingly been confirmed.

Fans of the Western drama were recently shocked by the claims that Costner would step away from his role as the head of the Dutton family.

The reports stated that Costner’s alleged decision had prompted creator, Sicario and Hell or High Water writer Taylor Sheridan, to bring the show to an end. A spin-off starring Matthew McConaughey is said to be in the works.

It had previously been claimed that Sheridan locked heads with Costner, who won a Golden Globe for his role in January, over the actor’s shooting schedules for another project, which left the Yellowstone crew with minimal time to complete filming.

The actor’s attorney refuted this claim, stating: “The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of season five of Yellowstone is an absolute lie.”

On Saturday (1 April), Costner and Sheridan were both set to attend a panel at TV convention PaleyFest for the show alongside co-stars Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, Kelsey Asbille, Wes Betley, Gil Birmingham and Jacki Weaver.

But in a last-minute shake-up, which, according to Deadline, prompted gasps from the cowd, they were all replaced by supporting actors Mo Brings Plenty, Dawn Olivieri, Josh Lucas and Wendy Moniz.

Those who were worried that Costner’s absence might corroborate claims of behind-the-scenes issues were encouraged, though, by Keith Cox, President of Scripted at MTV Entertainment Studios, who was there on behalf of Sheridan.

Addressing recent reports, Cox referred to Costner as “our star, the face of our show, and the executive producer”, adding: “We are very confident he will continue with the show.”

This news was reportedly met with huge applause from relieved fans.

Kevin Costner in ‘Yellowstone’ (Paramount)

It was previously claimed that Sheridan and the Paramount network were hoping Matthew McConaughey would lead a “franchise extension to continue the Dutton saga” should Costner depart the series.