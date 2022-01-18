The first season of Yellowjackets has come to an end and fans are already desperate to know when the drama will return.

The Showtime series – starring Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci and Tawny Cypress – follows a high school girls football team who survive a plane crash in the wilderness.

The series chronicles the story of how they survived, while also flashing forward to the women in the modern day and the secrets that they share.

The season finale was broadcast in the US over the weekend, leading viewers to question whether Yellowjackets would be returning for a second outing.

With fans and critics praising the series, Yellowjackets received a rare early commission for season two, with the news being announced in December. Showtime’s entertainment president Gary Levine praised it as an “unadulterated sensation”.

“We are overwhelmed by both the acclaim and the audience response to our series, including several ‘Best of 2021’ lists, a 100 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes and snowballing viewership… I can’t wait to see the surprises they have in store for us in Season two,” he said.

In a new interview with Vulture, Levine said that a second season would likely have a fairly quick turnaround and that the team were aiming to see it premiere at the end of the year.

The show was originally pitched by creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson with a five-season arc, meaning that while season two is yet to be written, they do know where the show is going.

The pair told Collider that they had a “high altitude plan” for season two, with Lyle saying: “[We] definitely intend to do this for multiple seasons. But could it be three or four? Sure. Could it be six or seven? Who knows? I mean, I’m not sure seven seasons and a movie is what we’re going for here.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“But the important thing is that it unfolds in the most organic way possible and that we’re still telling a really dynamic, interesting story.”

Yellowjackets is available to stream on Now.