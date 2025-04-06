Yellowjackets director explains shocking death in latest episode

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Yellowjackets director Ben Semanoff has explained the shocking death that took audiences by surprise in the show’s latest episode.

The third season of the Showtime series has received mixed reviews from critics, with some praising the show’s return to its unpredictable roots. Others, however, have dubbed the latest instalment “directionless”.

In the penultimate episode of season three, we see Lauren Ambrose’s character, Van, being cared for in a hospital bed by her younger self before she is sent to find “the treasure”.

Warning – major Yellowjackets season three spoilers follow

By the end of the episode, Van is stabbed to death by Melissa (Hilary Swank) who is trying to escape the rest of the adult Yellowjackets after it is uncovered that she faked her own death.

Speaking to ScreenRant, Semanoff said Van’s death is a result of Melissa’s gradually increasing frustration, which he may explore in subsequent episodes of the show.

“I don't know what's going to happen with Melissa, and I think the next season might answer a bunch of these questions,” he said.

open image in gallery Lauren Ambrose as Van in 'Yellowjackets' ( Showtime/Paramount+ )

“But I think ultimately, the most important thing was that she didn't need to be discovered. She was living a completely secretive life. My answer is that she was sick of it.”

He continued: “Melissa had gotten away with faking her death and flying under the radar, and I think she was just like, ‘How am I going to regain that excitement? I'm going to let the YJs know I'm alive. They're going to come after me, and then all hell is going to break loose.’ I think this is what she wanted.”

“I think she wanted to be back in the game," Semanoff added, “and now she's essentially being chased through the woods again, had she pulled the card. That's the reason for me. I love how that all happened, and that's why I think she stabs her at the end. This is the game. This is what you do."

His comments follow after Ambrose told Vanity Fair this week that she’s still processing her exit from the show and the nature of her character’s death.

open image in gallery Hilary Swank as Melissa in 'Yellowjackets' ( Showtime/Paramount+ )

“Van is this ultimate survivor. Her mother had an abusive nature, then she gets almost blown up by the plane, and then she’s almost killed when she’s attacked by wolves. And then she’s got this cancer that then goes into remission,” Ambrose said.

“I assumed it would be the cancer that did her in –this ultimate survivor who is unable to survive this very real and human thing... Then it wasn’t that, and reading it was really shocking... All of a sudden, Hilary Swank is murdering me.

“I’m like, ‘Okay, we’re going to make it work.’ As Kathryn Hahn said to me once, ‘Champions adjust.’”

Released in 2021, Yellowjackets follows a group of teenagers involved in a 1996 plane crash, going back and forth between that timeline and the consequences of the event in their adult lives in the year 2021.

Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Sophie Nélisse and Juliette Lewis also star.