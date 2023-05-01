Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kelly Reilly has given an explanation to fans for her absence from a Yellowstone fan event, despite being advertised to attend.

The actor plays Beth Dutton on the hit Western series, the daughter of Kevin Costner’s ranch owner, John Dutton III.

Last month, Reilly was billed to take part in an event at PaleyFest, a Los Angeles-based television festival that gives fans closer access to their favourite shows.

Just before the event began, an announcement noted that the line-up had changed, and that Reilly and several others would not be present.

On Sunday (30 April), Reilly posted a photo with Brian Cox from the set of the forthcoming drama film, Little Wing.

In the comments, a fan questioned her absence from PaleyFest and Reilly took the opportunity to explain.

“I was filming in the UK at the time, and let them know in January I wouldn’t be able to attend,” Reilly replied. “I was sorry to hear my name was still on the list of attendees, as it is unfair to our fans.”

Cast that had been confirmed to appear alongside Reilly included Kevin Costner, Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler), Luke Grimes (Kayce), Kelsey Asbille (Monica) and Wes Bentley (Jamie), as well as executive producers Taylor Sheridan and David Glasser.

Kelly Reilly (Getty Images for Paramount Network)

Instead, the new line-up was made up of Keith Cox, President of Scripted at MTV Entertainment Studios, and actors Mo Brings Plenty (Mo), Dawn Olivieri (Sarah Atwood), Josh Lucas (younger John Dutton) and Wendy Moniz (Lynelle Perry).

The absence of the main cast followed some recent speculation of upheaval on set, as there were claims that Costner would step away from his role as the head of the Dutton family.

Costner’s attorney responded to claims that the actor was only willing to work one week on the second half of season five of Yellowstone in a statement.

Since its launch in 2018, Yellowstone has become one of America’s most-watched drama programmes and has spawned two prequel series so far: 1883, starring Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, and 1923, starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford.