Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone co-star has addressed rumours that the actor is leaving the series.

Fans of the Western drama were recently shocked by the claims that Costner would step away from his role as the head of the Dutton family.

The reports stated that Costner’s alleged decision had prompted creator, Sicario and Hell or High Water writer Taylor Sheridan, to bring the show to an end. A spin-off starring Matthew McConaughey is said to be in the works.

It had previously been claimed that Sheridan locked heads with Costner, who won a Golden Globe for his role in January, over the actor’s shooting schedules for another project, which left the Yellowstone crew with minimal time to complete filming.

The actor’s attorney refuted this claim, stating: “The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of season five of Yellowstone is an absolute lie.”

Now, Wes Bentley, who appears in the drama as Jamie Dutton, has commented on the controversy, stating: “I know that they’re still working things out with everyone to make sure we shoot.”

He told Entertainment Weekly at SCAD TV Festival: “I’m confident we will. We always have before. I think it’s probably a bit of drama over nothing.”

Bentley, whose previous credits include American Beauty and Interstellar, said that discussions regarding the future of the show are “above my pay grade”.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Costner and Paramount Plus for comment.

Wes Bentley in ‘Yellowstone’ (Paramount Plus)

Yellowstone is currently on its fifth season, and has two spin-offs, with another two on the way.

The show and its spin-offs are available to stream on Paramount Plus and Prime Video.