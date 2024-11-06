Yellowstone: When is season five back and will Kevin Costner appear?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The end is nigh for the Duttons. Yellowstone has become a culture-dominating, ratings smash hit since it first arrived on our screens back in June 2018, but now the final season is almost here.

The first half of the fifth and final season of the Taylor Sheridan-produced show about ranchers in Montana aired in November 2022, with the premiere episode bringing in a staggering 12.1 million viewers.

We already know that Dutton family patriarch, John Dutton III, played by Kevin Costner, won’t be present in the new episodes. But that doesn’t necessarily mean he won’t have an impact on proceedings. Here’s everything you need to know about Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2:

When does the new season of ‘Yellowstone’ come out?

Paramount have confirmed that the second part of Season 5 will premiere for viewers in the United States on Sunday, November 10 at 8pm ET/PT.

For international viewers, the show will premiere on Paramount+ in Canada on November 10 before arriving in the UK on November 11.

open image in gallery Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly in ‘Yellowstone’ ( Paramount )

Air dates for Latin America, Brazil and France have not yet been announced.

How can you watch ‘Yellowstone’ when it airs?

In the United States, the episodes will initially be broadcast on the Paramount network at 8pm ET/PT.

CBS will then rebroadcast it at 10pm ET/PT.

New episodes will be available to stream on Peacock after they’ve aired on Paramount.

They will not be available on Paramount+ in the US, although this is the home of spin-off shows such as 1883 and 1923.

International viewers will be able to access new episodes through Paramount+.

How many episodes are left?

There are six episodes in the second part of Season 5, meaning that the series finale will air on Sunday, December 15.

open image in gallery Kevin Costner in ‘Yellowstone’ ( Paramount )

Why won’t Kevin Costner be in the final episodes of ‘Yellowstone’?

In February this year, Yellowstone was left shaken by reports that behind-the-scenes drama between Sheridan and Costner had led to the actor’s departure.

However, it wasn’t until June that Costner ruled out ever returning to Yellowstone, telling fans he couldn’t continue with the show.

In a video post shared to his Instagram, which he captioned, “An update for you guys. I’ll see you at the movies”, the actor, who had just released his own Western saga, Horizon, at the Cannes Film Festival, explained his decision.

“I want to reach out and let you know that after this long year and a half of working on Horizon and doing all the things that’s required, and thinking about Yellowstone, that beloved series that I love, that I know you love, I just realised that I’m not going to be able to continue Season 5B or into the future,” he said.

“It was something that really changed me. I loved it. And I know you loved it. And I just wanted to let you know that I won’t be returning and I love the relationship we’ve been able to develop and I’ll see you at the movies.”

What’s next for ‘Yellowstone’?

While Yellowstone will be coming to an end, Sheridan isn’t done with Montana. He recently announced that Michelle Pfeiffer is set to lead the forthcoming Yellowstone sequel series, The Madison. The new series will follow a family of New Yorkers who relocate to the Madison River valley in central Montana. It is set to deal with themes of grief and human connection.

A release date for The Madison has not yet been announced.