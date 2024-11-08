Yellowstone star opens up about having to film final season without Kevin Costner

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

TheYellowstone cast have opened up about filming without their lead, Kevin Costner, for the show’s new season.

Costner led the award-winning series since it first aired in 2018, playing ranch owner and family patriarch John Dutton for four seasons. The show follows a group of American ranchers and land developers in rural Montana.

However, the 69-year-old dramatically announced that he was departing the hit series last year.

It came amid rumours that he had fallen out with its creator Taylor Sheridan. It was revealed at the time that his leaving the show would prematurely bring it to an end, with Sheridan expressing disappointment over the Dancing with Wolves star’s decision. Costner later doubled down and said he would never return.

Luke Grimes, who plays Costner’s on-screen son, Kayce Dutton, opened up about filming the fifth season that will air this month in two parts, without a core member of its cast.

“Him not coming back felt like, ‘Okay, we’re going to have to land this plane now for real,’” he told People.

“I think the patriarch leaving was always going to be part of the story. That’s always where it was headed is like, what do these kids do? What does this family do when their rock is gone?”

However, he added that despite the inevitability of the storyline, it definitely felt “different” without Costner.

Luke Grimes plays Kayce Dutton, Costner’s on-screen son ( Paramount/Yellowstone )

“Whatever the circumstances may be, [it] definitely felt like, ‘Okay, we’re coming in for a landing.’ It definitely felt different,” he shared.

Commenting on “rumblings” about the future of Yellowstone, Grimes added:“It all comes down to Taylor’s vision. He has to see it to be able to write it, and I don’t think he’s going to write something that he doesn’t want to.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

“Basically we’re just going to see if Taylor has an idea that he gets excited about, and that’s going to make all the difference here.”

As recently as June, Costner had maintained that he had not ruled out the possibility of a return to the show despite departing. However, he then confirmed it was definitely the end.

“I want to reach out and let you know that after this long year and a half of working on Horizon and doing all the things that’s required, and thinking about Yellowstone, that beloved series that I love, that I know you love, I just realised that I’m not going to be able to continue Season 5B or into the future,” he said in an Instagram post.