Yellowstone cancelled months after Kevin Costner speculation

Yellowstone is set to officially end after the final batch of its season five episodes debut in November.

The cancellation of Paramount’s hit Western series comes months after speculation that series lead Kevin Costner would be leaving amid rumours he locked heads with creator Taylor Sheridan.

It was claimed that the actor’s shooting schedule for another project left the Yellowstone crew with minimal time to complete filming.

Costner’s lawyer refuted the claim at the time, stating: “The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of season five of Yellowstone is an absolute lie.”

It’s been confirmed that Sheridan is working on a spin-off. While the exact casting and plot details of the sequel remain under wraps, it’s been reported that Matthew McConaughey will star.

“Yellowstone has been the cornerstone on which we have launched an entire universe of global hits – from 1883 to Tulsa King, and I am confident our Yellowstone sequel will be another big hit, thanks to the brilliant creative mind of Taylor Sheridan and our incredible casts who bring these shows to life,” said Chris McCarthy, president & CEO of Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios.

“The Dutton story continues, picking up where Yellowstone leaves off in another epic tale. We are thrilled to bring this new journey to audiences around the world,” teased David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios.

Across five seasons, the popular drama has followed the Dutton family as sixth-generation patriarch John (Costner) fights to preserve the family’s sprawling Montana cattle ranch against the expansion of a bordering town, a Native American reservation and America’s first national park.

Kevin Costner in ‘Yellowstone’ (Paramount)

Earlier this week, Costner’s wife, Christine Baumgartner, of 18 years, filed for divorce. The two share three children aged 12, 14 and 15.

Yellowstone will premiere its final episodes on 13 November on Peacock in the US and the following day on Apple TV Plus in the UK.