Kevin Costner’s divorce had ‘nothing to do with’ Yellowstone cancellation

The cancellation of hit TV series Yellowstone is said to have “nothing” to do with the divorce of its lead actor, Kevin Costner.

This week, it was announced that Costner, who plays John Dutton in the hit Western, is getting divorced from his wife of 18 years, Christine Baumgartner.

Just days later, it was confirmed that Yellowstone would be coming to an end with its forthcoming fifth season, following months of speculation that Costner was quitting the show.

While some fans had speculated about a connection between the two developments, an insider has told Peoplemagazine that they are not connected.

The divorce “has nothing to do with Yellowstone,” according to the source, who added: “The two situations are unrelated.”

Prior to the cancellation announcement, it was rumoured that Costner’s shooting schedule for another project had caused friction with Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan.

His lawyer refuted the rumours in a statement, claiming: “The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of season five of Yellowstone is an absolute lie.”

Costner in ‘Yellowstone’ (Paramount)

Announcing his divorce procedings this week, a representative for Costner stated: “It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action.

“We ask that his, Christine’s and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time.”

The Independent has contacted a representative of Costner for comment.

While Yellowstone is indeed coming to an end, fans may take comfort in the fact that Sheridan is working on a sequel series starring Matthew McConaughey.