The Yellowstone universe is expanding yet again.

Just ahead of the Western drama’s series finale on Sunday (December 15), Deadline reported that a deal has been closed for another spin-off with Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser reprising their fan-favorite roles as Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler, respectively.

Taylor Sheridan, the co-creator responsible for Yellowstone and its numerous iterations, is reportedly “working on the creative” for the new show. It’s believed that other cast members from the original series will also be featured in the forthcoming spin-off.

According to the outlet, the offshoot will be set in the present day and will be the most similar to its original forerunner. It will also include Yellowstone in its title.

The news comes just in time for Yellowstone’s conclusion, which had left several fans wondering what would happen to the characters still alive at the end of the last episode. The revelation of a spin-off has since left fans elated, knowing that their favorite characters won’t be gone forever.

“Hallelujah,” one fan posted on X/Twitter, with a second user rejoicing: “Thank goodness.”

Kelly Reilly will reportedly reprise her role as Beth Dutton alongside Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler ( Paramount )

A third fan said: “This show is GREAT! I’m glad they’re not fully closing doors.”

It was originally reported in August that Hauser and Reilly had been in negotiations with Yellowstone producers for months about continuing with a sixth season of the show. While producers haven’t entirely ruled out an additional season, according to Deadline, they ultimately hope to continue Yellowstone’s story in the form of a new series.

Yellowstone first premiered on the Paramount Network in 2018 starring Kevin Costner, who departed the show in June. The series follows the Dutton family, who have owned a massive and enviable piece of land in Montana for generations.

The hit series has spawned several spin-offs, with 1883 serving as a prequel to Yellowstone. The miniseries — starring Isabel May, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Sam Elliott — debuted in 2021 and followed the Dutton family as they flee poverty in Texas in search of a better future in Montana.

Then came 1923, which returns for a second season on February 23, 2025. The series — led by Brandon Sklenar, Julia Schlaepfer, Isabel May, Helen Mirren, and Harrison Ford — follows the Dutton family as they face a new set of challenges in the early 20th century, including the Great Depression and the rise of Western expansion.

Another prequel series, The Madison, is expected to premiere sometime in 2025 led by Michelle Pfeiffer. An additional prequel series, titled 1944, has already been greenlit, though little information about it has been released.