Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

You has been renewed by Netflix for a fifth and final season.

The hit serial killer drama stars Penn Badgley as the nefarious Joe Goldberg. Its fourth season was released in two parts, with the latest batch of episodes arriving earlier this month.

Along with news of the renewal, however, it was also announced that You will be experiencing a significant change behind the scenes.

Sera Gamble, who developed the series with Greg Berlanti and who served as showrunner throughout the first four seasons, is stepping down from her role.

Instead, the role of showrunner – often described as the key creative decision-maker on a TV show – will be handed to executive producers Michael Foley and Justin W Lo.

“As I step back from day-to-day showrunning to focus on new projects, I’m immensely grateful to co-creator and all-around genius Greg Berlanti, Caroline Kepnes, my friends at Berlanti Productions and Alloy Entertainment, and our steadfast partners at Warner Bros and Netflix,” Gamble said in a statement.

“Making the show alongside our writers, producers, directors, cast and crew has been an honor and ridiculously fun. And I feel lucky to have worked with an artist as gifted and thoughtful as Penn Badgely.”

She continued: “I’m proud of what we’ve all accomplished and feel privileged to pass the torch. I’m excited to watch and support the You team as they bring Joe Goldberg’s journey to its delightfully twisted conclusion.”

Penn Badgley in ‘You’ (Netflix)

While plot details for season five are currently being kept under wraps, one of the show’s best-known actors has spoken out about a desire to return.

Jenna Ortega, who found fame playing the lead role in Wednesday, revealed in an interview earlier this year that she was “devastated” when she was unable to return for You season four – but may yet make another appearance.