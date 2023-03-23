Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jennifer Aniston has revealed that co-star and long-time friend Adam Sandler has raised an eyebrow over her choice of romantic partners.

The 54-year-old Friends actor appeared on the latest episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday (21 March), to promote the release of her and Sandler’s new action film Murder Mystery 2.

Host Fallon asked the actor what advice her co-star has given her over the years.

Aniston said that Sandler can be quite critical of her romantic decisions, adding that he usually asks her “what are you doing?!” in response “to someone I’m dating”.

Doing an impression of Sandler, she continued: “What are you doing? What’s wrong with you?”

The We’re The Millers actor has been married twice: first to actor Brad Pitt for five years, and later to actor Justin Theroux, whom she married in 2015 and separated from in 2017.

But Aniston said she “very much likes to take care of” Sandler as he often overlooks his own well-being because he’s “so concerned” with “taking care of everyone else”.

“He’s so concerned with taking care of everybody else, which he really does, but he doesn’t take care of himself,” she said, adding: “I’m sorry for calling you out on national television, but you have to know this.”

Aniston said she “makes him smoothies” and “gives him all sorts of Chinese herbs when he’s exhausted”.

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler in ‘Murder Mystery 2’ (Netflix)

The pair will appear in the sequel to the Netflix film that was announced back in 2019, and will arrive on the streaming platform on Friday 31 March.

In the film, the actors, who play a husband and wife, find themselves as the prime suspects in the murder of an elderly billionaire during a trip to Europe.

Aniston recently named her favourite Sandler film as You Don’t Mess With the Zohan. The actor called it one of the “funniest movies” Sandler has appeared in.

She then praised her co-star, adding that its “rare for actors to be able to hit it out of the park in every genre” like Sandler does, citing his role in Uncut Gems as another standout performance.