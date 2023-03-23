John Legend gives his parent-friendly advice for keeping sex ‘hot’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

John Legend has some useful advice for parents with young children who are looking for ways to keep their sex lives going.

The singer, 44, has three children with wife Chrissy Teigen, all under the age of six.

In an appearance on the Call Your Daddy podcast released on Wednesday (22 March), Legend was asked for his best tip for “keeping your sex life alive and hot”.

The singer laughed at the question before answering: “Lock the door if you have kids!”

He continued: “Our kids have a way of finding their way into our room, so if we ever want to have a good time, we gotta lock the door.”

Legend, who has been married to Teigen, 37, since 2013, also had more serious advice for couples.

“You have to find time, you have to still do those romantic gestures and make an effort,” he said.

“I think that’s all important. You can’t take things for granted, especially if you’ve been together for a long time. If you allow yourself to just get in a rut, you gotta go on a date, do some things, do some fun things, make some romantic gestures.”

The “All Of Me” crooner also opened up about what he thinks is the “hottest thing” about his model wife.

“Honestly, it’s probably obvious but she makes me laugh all the time,” he revealed.

(Getty Images for The Recording A)

“I think that it just changes your whole world when you have somebody around you that makes you laugh because it just makes every experience – even when you go through the worst things, when they have a sense of humour, it just makes life better.”

Asked to guess what Teigen finds most attractive about him, Legend said: “I take good care of her. I like to cook for her, even though she’s obviously the one with food credentials that I don’t have… I like to pamper her and make romantic gestures, she probably likes that.”

The couple recently welcomed their third child, Esti Maxine Stephens. They announced her arrival in January with a photograph of the newborn being cradled by her two older siblings, Luna, six, and Miles, four.

Teigen wrote in the Instagram post: “She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens – the house is bustling and our family could not be happier.

“Daddy shed nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a C-section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes – we feel it all!”

The couple’s third baby comes two years after they revealed they lost their son Jack at 20 weeks due to a pregnancy complication that resulted in Teigen having to have a life-saving abortion.