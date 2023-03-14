Rachel Bilson says she didn’t orgasm from sex until she was 38

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rachel Bilson has revealed that she didn’t have an orgasm from sexual intercourse until her late 30s.

The 41-year-old actor had a candid conversation about sex and intimacy with comedian Whitney Cummings during Monday’s episode of her podcast, Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson. During the conversation, Cummings explained how she didn’t have an orgasm during sex until she reached her 40s, which is when she got off birth control.

“I’m going to say this, wild thing to say: I have not had an orgasm from sex until I went off birth control,” she explained. “I’ve never had it in my life until I turned 40.”

In response, Bilson acknowledged that she’s in the same boat, revealing that she didn’t have an orgasm during sex until close to her 40s, too.

“I was the same as you,” The OC star said. “It didn’t happen for me until I was about 38. Isn’t that crazy?”

When the comedian noted that she could have an orgasm with her “hands,” Bilson agreed, adding: “Of course, yeah. But not from, like, d*** inside.”

This isn’t the first time that Bilson has shared her candid opinions about sex. During an episode of Yahoo Life’sThe Unwind series in July 2022, she revealed how her childhood shaped her perspective on sex and why she doesn’t see it as something taboo to talk about.

“Growing up in a household that was so sex-positive and free and candid ... definitely made me more, obviously, open talking about things,” she said. “It’s like, ‘Oh yeah, I pushed the baby out of my vagina.’ These are the things women go through, and there’s nothing connected to it that feels like, ‘Oh, I shouldn’t be talking about this.’”

The actor has also poked fun at her sex life with her exes, including Bill Hader, whom she split from in June 2020. While hosting an episode of her podcast in August 2022, she was asked what she missed most about her ex. In response, she said: “His big d***.”

A month after making this joke, she also opened up about how difficult her split from Hader was. During a September 2022 episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast, Bilson was asked about how she previously said that her breakup was “harder than childbirth”. The actor went on to clarify that comment and why the split was hard because it happened during the pandemic.

“I had to deal with this. I had to deal with being alone and taking care of my kid and everything else,” she said. “Being isolated and not being able to connect with any humans, not being able to help myself.”

The Hart of Dixie star, who confirmed her relationship with Hader in January 2020, also revealed that the breakup happened over the phone in June of that year, since they wanted to keep their families safe. Hader is a father of three children, Hannah, 12, Harper, 10, and Hayley, seven, who he shares with ex-wife Maggie Carey. Bilson shares her eight-year-old son, Briar, with ex-fiancé Hayden Christensen, with whom she was in a relationship from 2007 to 2017.

Along with Christensen and Hader, Bilson previously dated her The OC co-star, Adam Brody, from 2003 to 2006. Although she didn’t reveal who it was with, she said during her September Call Her Daddy episode that she was in a relationship.