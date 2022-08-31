Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rachel Bilson has continued to speak out about her difficult breakup from Bill Hader and clarified her remarks about the split being more challenging than childbirth.

During an appearance on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast on Wednesday, the 41-year-old actor discussed her and Hader’s breakup and was asked about why she apparently called it “harder than childbirth” in June.

However, according to Bilson, that remark is not what she actually said, before she noted how painful the breakup was because it happened during the pandemic and she could not leave her house.

“I had to deal with this. I had to deal with being alone and taking care of my kid and everything else,” she said. “Being isolated and not being able to connect with any humans, not being able to help myself.”

Bilson, who shares her seven-year-old daughter, Briar, with ex Hayden Christensen, went on to clarify that all the challenges she was facing, at the time, was really what was “more painful” than childbirth.

“I got into a depression, all of these things,” Bilson continued. “That time having to be forced to face all of your s***, I said was harder than childbirth. Is anything more painful? F*** no. Maybe kidney stones, which definitely is a close second. But no, I didn’t say that, you know?”

The O.C. star, who confirmed her relationship with Hader in January 2020 before splitting in June of that year, also revealed that the breakup happened over the phone, since they wanted keep their families safe. Hader is a father of three children, Hannah, 12, Harper, 10, and Hayley, seven, who he shares with ex-wife Maggie Carey.

“It was not in person,” Bilson added. “He has his own family to think about, I have my own family to think about and like obviously with Briar’s dad,it was like our bubble. So like we’re not going to see anyone. He’s not going to see anyone. So it was definitely not done in not like your normal in person way.”

However, Bilson still acknowledged that the split was “a blessing in disguise,” as it encouraged her to become more involved in therapy and pursue other things that she’d “wanted to do”.

The Hart of Dixie star first opened up about her “really hard” breakup in June, while appearing on her Broad Ideas podcast in June. However, she didn’t mention Hader by name.

“I had nothing else to do but sit in it and deal with it and feel it. It was probably the hardest thing I’ve ever done, harder than childbirth,” she said at the time.

Earlier this month, Bilson also made a cheeky comment about her ex, during an episode of her podcast, and jokingly addressed how much she missed “his big d***”.

Although Bilson didn’t reveal who it was with, she confirmed during her episode on Call Her Daddy that she is in a relationship. However, dating rumours about her and musician Zac LaRoc first sparked in May, as they were spotted on the beach together.

While Hader, on the other hand, tends to keep his relationship life private, he reportedly split from Anna Kendrick in June, after over a year of dating.