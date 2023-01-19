Chrissy Teigen shares first photo of her and John Legend’s newborn daughter

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chrissy Teigen has shared the first photo of her and John Legend’s newborn daughter, Esti Maxine Stephens.

On Thursday 19 January, the cookbook author shared the first glimpse of the couple’s newest addition on Instagram, where she expressed their happiness over their daughter’s arrival.

“She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier,” Teigen captioned the photo, which shows her and Legend’s daughter Luna, six, and son Miles, four, cradling their newborn sibling. “Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a C-section!?

“We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes - we feel it all!”

The sweet, and candid, update comes after Legend announced the birth of his new baby with Teigen last week.

The “All of Me” hitmaker shared the news with attendees at a private concert on Friday (13 January), a representative for Legend confirmed to The Independent.

According to reports, Legend, 44, said he and Teigen welcomed the new baby “this morning”, calling it a “blessed day”.

The Grammy winner reportedly added that that he “feels energised”even though he “didn’t get a lot of sleep” after spending “a lot of time” at the hospital.

In December last year, Teigen sent a message to her Instagram followers wondering when she will give birth, after she and Legend announced they were expecting in August 2022.

She posted a photo, showing off her baby bump in a pink tie-dye string bikini, alongside comments about the pregnancy feeling longer than usual.

“‘Omg I feel like she’s been pregnant foreverrrrrr,’” the Lip Sync Battle star wrote, mimicking some of the comments she’s received on her posts. “How do you think I feel thank u”.

Replying to journalist Yashar Ali’s comment about how “this happens every time” with her pregnancies, Teigen said: “I announced in August! I’m not a possum”.

“I hope you feel like punching those people,” another user wrote. “I know I did”.

The couple’s pregnancy announcement came two years after Teigen and Legend revealed that they had lost their son Jack at 20 weeks as a result of a pregnancy complication.

Speaking at a summit in September last year, Teigen shared that it took her “over a year” to realise she had a life-saving abortion, not a miscarriage as she had previously labelled the tragic loss.

The model and food writer added that she came to the realisation she’d had an abortion after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade in June, and that it was Legend who said that they’d had an abortion.