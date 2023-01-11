TK Maxx denies Prince Harry’s claim about shopping retailer’s annual sales

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

TK Maxx denied Prince Harry’s claim about shopping at the retailer during its yearly sales, which he mentioned in his new memoir, Spare.

In his book, which was released on 10 January, the Duke of Sussex reflected on buying from TK Maxx during their “once-a-year sale”. However, TK Maxx has now responded to the royal’s claim, noting that its stores don’t “do sales”.

“Whilst we’re delighted Prince Harry is a big fan, we thought we should explain we don’t actually do sales,” a spokesperson for the brand told Express. “Instead, we offer great value, style, and savings all year round.”

The response from TK Maxx - which is known as TJ Maxx in the US - comes after Harry made claims about how much he loves buying his daily attire from the department store.

“For my everyday casual clothes I’d go to TK Maxx, the discount store,” he wrote in Spare. “I was particularly fond of their once-a-year sale, when they’d be flush with items from Gap or J Crew, items that had just gone out of season or were slightly damaged.”

He also detailed the benefits of the alleged discount and why buying from TK Maxx is just as beneficial as buying for high-end retailers.

“If you timed it just right, got there on the first day of the sale, you could snag the same clothes that others were paying top price for down the street!” Harry wrote. “With two hundred quid you could look like a fashion plate.”

The duke went on the claim that he had “a system” when shopping at the store, as he’d arrived there about “fifteen minutes” before it closed.

“Grab a red bucket. Hurry to the top floor,” he continued. “Begin systematically working one rack and down another. If I found something promising I’d hold it up to my chest or legs, standing in front of a mirror.”

He noted that he didn’t “dawdle,” when deciding if he liked a “colour” or “style” or not, and that he wouldn’t bother trying clothes on. He also shared that his friend would accompany him to the store.

“If I was on the fence about it, I’d ask Billy the Rock,” he wrote. “He delighted in moonlighting as my stylist.”

He concluded by explaining how happy he’d feel at the end of the shopping trip, since he no longer had to worry about getting clothes for “another six months”.

“At closing time we’d run out with giant shopping bags, feeling triumphant,” Harry wrote. “Now the papers wouldn’t call me a slob. At least for a little while. Far better, I wouldn’t have to think about clothes again for another six months.”

Elsewhere in the book except, Harry recalled how he’d go about buying his more formal clothes, which he’d wear for royal events.

“Each yeah I received from Pa [palace staff[ an official clothing allowance, but that was strictly for formal wear,” he wrote. “Suits and ties, ceremonial outfits.”